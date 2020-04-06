What coronavirus executive orders has Parson signed?

As the global coronavirus pandemic has spread, Gov. Mike Parson has issued seven executive orders to mitigate COVID-19.

The Republican chief executive, who has been holding near-daily briefings on the health crisis, also implemented a statewide stay at home order that went into effect April 6. The stay at home mandate is similar in nature to a previous social distancing directive.

At least 2,722 people in Missouri have tested positive for coronavirus with 39 deaths.

From activating the Missouri National Guard to waiving late penalties for concealed carry permits, here’s a running list of the executive orders Parson has signed to deal with COVID-19. (This story will be updated, with the most recent orders added to the top.)

April 6: In-person notary suspensions

Executive Order 20-08 suspends the requirement for personal appearances before a notary public in some instances. It allows a notarial act to be performed using video and audio technology if several requirements are met. Among them are: both the person with the signature and notary must be physically in Missouri, the video conference is live, and the person needing a signature notarized must present a valid ID during the video conference if not otherwise known to the notary.

April 2: Late renewals for concealed carry permits

Parson waived penalties for late renewal applications for concealed carry permits under Executive Order 20-07. In his daily briefing, the governor said this would free up local law enforcement officials from administrative tasks. He also said Missourians “shouldn’t be penalized for staying home like they’re asked.”

March 26: State militia activation

Executive Order 20-06 mobilized the Missouri National Guard to assist with coronavirus response. Adjutant General Levon Cumpton said mobilized Missouri National Guard personnel would receive specialized health and safety training in addition to guidance already provided at the federal level.

March 23: Sale of unprepared food by restaurants

Executive Order 20-05 gave the green light for restaurants to sell unprepared food to the public. Parson noted coronavirus had caused many restaurants to shutter completely or drastically change operations.

“We hope easing this regulatory burden will not only assist restaurants financially during this time and avoid unnecessary waste, but also help meet the increased demand for food across the state,” he said.

The executive order did not suspend any laws pertaining to adulterated or misbranded foods.

March 18: Regulatory burdens

In the Executive Order 20-04, Parson loosened some regulatory burdens that could “interfere” with Missouri’s response to COVID-19. The order allowed for more telehealth services, extended the hours commercial drivers are allowed to operate on Missouri roads, and removed certain barriers to entering the education profession.

The order also allowed various departments to temporarily waive certain regulations — albeit, with the governor’s approval — as deemed necessary.

March 18: Municipal elections

Executive Order 20-03 moved the municipal elections scheduled for April 7 to June 2. The move came after several counties petitioned the courts to move the elections or authorize vote-by-mail. The deadlines to register to vote (March 11) and filing as a write-in candidate (March 27) remained unchanged, but Missourians do have until May 20 to apply for an absentee ballot.

March 13: State of emergency

Parson declared a state of emergency on March 13 with Executive Order 20-02 — the same day President Trump declared a national emergency. The state of emergency invoked the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and unleashed about $7 million in funding.

“I want to be clear that the declaration has not been made because we feel our current health care system is overwhelmed or unprepared,” Parson said. “The purpose of this executive order is to provide more flexibility in utilizing our resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

