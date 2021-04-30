Cole County Sheriff’s Department tests soy-based tires

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department is considering rolling with renewable, high-performance soy-based tires designed for use by law enforcement.

The department is nine months into its testing phase for a line of Goodyear Eagle Enforcer tires, which have a portion of their petroleum-based content replaced with renewable soybean oil. The line is promoted through a partnership with the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

“Developing new uses for soy while simultaneously addressing challenges our partners face is key to realizing the bright future for Missouri’s top crop, soybeans,” said Kyle Durham, chairman of the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council board of directors. “The soy-based tires are an exciting example of the innovation we’re proud to drive through farmers’ investments in their soy checkoff, and we appreciate the partnership from law enforcement in putting this technology to work.”

Staff from the council met with the department in June to discuss the availability of the line with the first set installed on a patrol car the following month. A second set was installed on another vehicle this spring, and the department is considering a third set for trial in the near future.

The department averages 25,000 miles per year on its patrol vehicles, with replacements after 40,000. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said he was satisfied with the new line’s performance thus far.

“The first set of Goodyear Eagle Enforcer tires currently has 22,000 miles of service with no reported issues,” Wheeler said. “This has been a positive experience, and we expect to continue with the soy-based tires.”

The tires were designed for use by law enforcement, according to the Missouri Soybean Association, boasting traction and tread-life benefits from the soy components alongside performance features needed to navigate demanding conditions. Beyond its Eagle Enforcer line, Goodyear also offers soy-based tires for pedestrian drivers.

According to Goodyear, the soybean alternative offers increased flexibility at lower temperatures in addition to mixing better with rubber compounds in the tire to reduce energy consumption and a more energy-efficient production process.

Goodyear and the United Soybean Board have partnered to promote the new line throughout the country since 2019.