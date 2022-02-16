Columbia business woman Erica Pefferman gains momentum in race for city council

Local business owner Erica Pefferman has ramped up her campaign for Columbia City Council Ward 4. Appearing on the ballot April 5th, Pefferman has kept followers updated on her campaign’s Facebook page and attended multiple community events and forums. Now, Pefferman has received the coveted endorsements of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #26 and the Columbia Professional Firefighters Local Group 1055.

“I don’t have political aspirations, I have Columbia aspirations,” said Pefferman. “This is where my business is, this is where I am raising my children—this is my home. I am so proud and appreciative to see these first responders and local professionals put their support behind me as I strive to make a difference in our community.”

Erica is the owner of COMO Magazine and Columbia Marketing Group. A Columbia resident since 2005, Pefferman has always been an active citizen. From her membership with the Crimestoppers Board, the Heart of Missouri CASA Board, Job Point, Columbia College School of Business, and the Chamber of Commerce, to serving as chairwoman of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s cause, this single mother of five notes the importance of community involvement.

“I believe that my role as a mother is to set a good example for my children. Being plugged into your community and working with others towards mutual goals is something I hope to instill in them for the rest of their lives. As your next city councilwoman, I will always promote civil discourse and respect for all.”

Pefferman’s platform includes building a strong Columbia workforce, ensuring affordable housing, and maintaining the city’s infrastructure. Fiscal responsibility has been a cornerstone talking point of her campaign and public safety remains a top priority. She points to her endorsements as further proof of her pro-law enforcement stance.

“I’ve spoken with both the local firefighters group and the local police group—and more importantly, I’ve listened. I will bring their concerns on public safety to city council on day one to ensure our family businesses, campuses, and neighborhoods remain safe for everyone.”

To learn more about Erica’s campaign, visit www.ericaforcolumbia.com.

Erica Pefferman has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants for her campaign.