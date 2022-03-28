Dave Hinman announces his candidacy for House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — O’Fallon City Councilman Dave Hinman has announced he will be running for state representative of District 103. He will be running as a republican for the August primary this year, as of now he serves as Councilman of Ward 1 for the city of O’Fallon.

Hinman was first elected in 2001 to serve as an Alderman of the city, but recently was chosen by his peers to serve as President Pro Temp for the O’Fallon City Council. Hinman worked for 35 years with QuikTrip as a store manager and continues to tend to his family farm. He is a member of nonprofit groups such as the Elks and the Knights of Columbus, and him and his wife Kathy, have been married for just under 30 years and are the parents of three adult children.

Hinman has said “I’m very excited to announce my bid for state representative. Serving this community is a special privilege that I do not take lightly. I want to invest the trust that I have earned over these years in city government and put it to good use in the Missouri Capitol to ensure your voice is being heard loud and clear! My number one priority will always be to uplift the voices of O’Fallon.”

Hinman’s legislative top priorities include the protection of conservative values, fighting federal overreach, and more economic development. “We’ve been repeatedly shown that the Democrat-controlled federal government is more interested in taking away your rights rather than protecting them.” stated Hinman. “I will never allow government to shut down our churches, take our guns, or silence our voices. As state representative, I will work to bring more economic development to our region and support pro-life policies. I will take back power from bureaucrats and return to the foundation of local control.”

The only message for voters Hinman has is, “If you’re looking for a long-time member of our community to represent your values in the capitol, I’m the candidate for you. I won’t back down to lobbyists or special interests who don’t have our best interests in mind. My office will always be a voice for O’Fallon residents.”

To learn more about Dave Hinman’s campaign, visit www.hinmanforhouse103.com.

Dave Hinman has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.