David Lenihan files candidacy for state Senate

Lenihan believes he can apply these techniques to the K-12 classroom. Through his medical schools, he was able to improve student outcomes through innovation in the classroom while spending less money to do so. David will take on the establishment bureaucrats and build school systems around students and teachers, not bureaucrats.

“We should be reforming the education system to better prepare students for the workplace rather than only preparing them for the next test,” said Lenihan.

Dr. Lenihan is a respected thought-leader in the global medical education and technology community. His company trains doctors to lower costs and improve access in many communities. Socialized medicine almost cost the life of Dr. Lenihan’s son while living in Scotland where they had a single-payer health system. Dr. Lenihan agrees with Republicans that Obamacare has not worked and is tired of the finger pointing and blame games. “We owe it to our community to come up with a solid Missouri solution for our families. The state cannot wait for partisan gridlock to break in Washington, D.C. to find solutions to affordable health care for Missourians,” said Lenihan.

As an entrepreneur Dr. Lenihan understands what it takes to grow and build a business. He will fight to remove the impediments of over regulation, over taxation, and frivolous lawsuits to help the St. Louis region and Missouri recruit and retain more high-paying jobs. He will attract new companies and industries to Missouri by supporting workforce development plans that emphasize training and retraining in high-demand industries. These plans place a greater emphasis on community colleges, technical schools, and vocational education so we have a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow.

Dr. Lenihan believes there is a correlation between lack of jobs, crime, drug addiction and mental health. The current justice system does not do an adequate job of addressing these issues primarily because there are not enough physicians in the area. Additionally, Missouri is over 500 hospital beds short of meeting the basic mental health needs in our state. He is bringing one of the largest psychiatric residency programs in the country to St. Louis while simultaneously building a 100-bed psychiatric center in St. Louis City.

“I am not only focused on giving law enforcement the tools they need to do their job, I am also focused on addressing the root cause of the rising crime problem in our region. We need to give law enforcement the much-needed resources to protect our communities and families. In a rush to give criminals rights we have voided victims’ rights and that balance must be restored,” said Lenihan.

David’s family has deep roots in the South St. Louis County community. He married Karen Ahlemeyer, a graduate of Oakville High School, whose family has been active in our community including helping found Queen of All Saints School. David and Karen have two sons: Sean, who is at Rockhurst College, and Connor, who attends the Royal College of Surgeons.