David Martin launches state Senate bid for vacant Kansas City seat

David Martin, a community activist in Kansas City, announced he is running for state Senate. The SD-9 seat is vacant after former Sen. Kiki Curls, who was term-limited, was appointed commissioner of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission by the governor earlier this year.

“I am running for state Senate because I believe there are some ideas that transcend the political divide — good jobs, good schools, and equal opportunity for all,” Martin said in a statement. “As senator, I will rise above the partisan bickering and champion real solutions for our community and for the futures of our children.”

Martin works as a truck driver and is an elected member of the Jackson County Republican Central Committee. He unsuccessfully ran for state representative in HD-23 in 2017 and 2018.

Martin said his focus is on fixing problems with the Jackson County property tax assessment process, decriminalizing marijuana, easing burdens on small businesses, and promoting equal shared parenting legislation. Additionally, he’s a proponent of education reform, according to a news release.

“I am a firm believer that a child’s zip code should not determine the quality of their future,” Martin said. “As a father, I know firsthand the frustration many people in my community feel with the lack of options for their children’s education. As senator, I will work to empower parents to make decisions to ensure their children have access to a decent education, regardless of their financial ability.”

Martin lives in the Blue Valley neighborhood with his 7-year-old son.

Ryan Myers, a commercial real estate appraiser and Raytown alderman, has already announced his bid for the seat. A Democrat, Myers has pointed to two issues in particular he sees as plaguing the district: property tax problems and violent crime.