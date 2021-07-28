Dr. Frances Levine retiring from Missouri Historical Society

After more than seven years at the helm, Missouri Historical Society (MHS) CEO and President Dr. Frances Levine is retiring from the organization next year.

Under Levine’s leadership, the Missouri History Museum’s attendance increased drastically, with more than 400,000 annual visitors recorded three years in a row. She also organized the revitalization and integration of the Soldiers Memorial into the organization. The group was awarded the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award in 2014 and the first-ever Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Award from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) in 2017.

Levine will continue to serve in her role until a new president is found.

“MHS is in such a strong position that this feels like the right moment,” Levine said in a statement. “The team here is truly incredible, and we have really set it up for the next leader to come in and build on our success. We have our long-term exhibit schedule planned through the end of this decade, and we will be unveiling a comprehensive vision for our future soon. I will be working with the MHS team to refine those long-term plans as we come out of the pandemic.”

Levine is a national leader in the museum field, having served as chair of the 2017 AAM National Meeting and as an evaluator for AAM’s accreditation reviews of museums in the U.S. and Mexico. She is also an award-winning author and has been active in the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce and Forest Park Forever.

A committee is in the works to search the country for a replacement. Levine is looking forward to finishing her tenure and watching MHS take its next steps.

“I have always said that operating a museum is the ultimate team sport,” she said. “The MHS team is without a doubt some of the best in the field. I feel confident stepping aside when the time comes. Now more than ever communities need history museums to present the nuances and fascinating complexity of history. I cannot wait to see what the Missouri Historical Society does next.”

MHS operates the Missouri History Museum, Library and Research Center, and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis.