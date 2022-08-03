Elizabeth Coleman wins crowded Republican primary in SD 22

Jefferson County, Mo. — State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, has won the Republican primary to represent Missouri’s 22nd Senate District.

Coleman won in a crowded race to represent Jefferson County, beating out representatives Dan Shaul and Shane Roden as well as former Rep. Jeff Roorda.

All four candidates have ties to the district. Coleman, Roden and Shaul all serve House Districts that fall within the Senate District. R

Roorda represented the area as a Democratic House member previously, and ran against current Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Jefferson County, as a Democrat in 2016, losing by nearly 9 points.

Coleman will go on to face Democrat Benjamin Hagin in the general election to replace the term-limited Wieland.

SD 22 currently stands as a Republican stronghold, Wieland won by nearly 20 points as an incumbent in 2018.