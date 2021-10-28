Capitol Briefs: EPA honors Missouri freight partners

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized seven Missouri freight businesses for their environmental and energy efficiency with its SmartWay Excellence Awards.

Artur Express Inc. in Hazelwood, Contract Freighters Inc. in Joplin, Hogan Transports in St. Louis, Roehl Transport in Kansas City, ESXL Worldwide in Foristell, Wilson Logistics Inc. in Springfield, and Woody Bogler Trucking Company in Franklin County were the Missouri companies among the 72 members of the SmartWay Transport Partnership program recognized this week.

“For 17 years, the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement,” EPA Office of Transportation and Air Quality Director Sarah Dunham said. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”

The SmartWay Transport Partnership encourages businesses to transport goods in an energy-efficient manner. Participating in the program allows for “a more sustainable and competitive marketplace,” according to the EPA.

Businesses from each of the EPA’s 10 regions received the award this year as well as six companies in Canada.

Nearly 400 companies participate in the SmartWay program, according to the EPA.