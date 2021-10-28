Dogan releases bevy of endorsements in St. Louis County executive race

An array of Republican officials, including former U.S. Senator Jim Talent and House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, endorsed Rep. Shamed Dogan in his campaign for St. Louis County executive Thursday.

The list from Dogan’s campaign, first shared with The Missouri Times, included nearly two dozen current and former officials. Some of Dogan’s colleagues in the statehouse as well as local officials were included among the endorsements.

“These endorsements show that a cross-section of St. Louis County Republicans and independent municipal leaders are willing to unite to defeat Sam Page and bring new leadership to St. Louis County,” Dogan said. “These leaders know that I am a common-sense conservative who has worked across party lines to get things done while serving in Jefferson City. We are building a strong coalition of Republicans, independents, and Democrats as we head into next November, and I am honored to have their support.”

Reps. Dottie Bailey, Bruce DeGroot, David Gregory, and Michael O’Donnell — all from St. Louis County — have thrown their weight behind Dogan’s campaign. Former Missouri GOP chairman John Hancock and former Missouri GOP executive director Jean Evans are also among Thursday’s endorsements.

At the local level, Ballwin Mayor Tim Pogue, Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation, Eureka Mayor Sean Flower, Glendale Mayor Mike Wilcox, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, and St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch have backed Dogan.

Other endorsements included:

Former state Sen. David Klarich

Former state Rep. Sue Allen

Former GOP state committeewoman Jan Klarich

Clayton Township GOP committeeman David Stokes

Maryland Heights Township GOP committeeman Tom Wilsdon

Maryland Heights Township Republican Club president and former Parkway School board member Sudhir Rathod

St. Louis Young Republican chairman Frank Catanzaro

Former St. Louis Young Republican chair and former Gravois Township GOP committeewoman Katy Forand

Dogan was first elected to represent HD 98 in St. Louis County in 2014. In the House, he is the chairman of the Special Committee on Criminal Justice and serves on the Special Committee on Redistricting, among others.

From Ballwin, Dogan is on the board of the Epworth Children & Family Services. Before serving in the General Assembly, he was an alderman in St. Louis County.

As of the latest campaign filings, Dogan had more than $11,500 cash on hand.

County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, won the election as the county executive in 2020 after being appointed to the position by the county council the year prior. He’s come under scrutiny for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as he has pushed for health orders such as shutdowns and mask mandates.

Page is a former state representative and county councilman and is a medical doctor.