Eric Schmitt campaign releases first ad for Missouri attorney general

Highlights Safer Streets Initiative, Tough-on-Crime Record

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Eric Schmitt’s campaign for Missouri Attorney General today released its first ad, which highlights Schmitt’s law-and-order, tough-on-crime record, specifically his Safer Streets Initiative, and his opposition to the Defund the Police movement. Attorney General Schmitt’s Safer Streets Initiative is a partnership with federal law enforcement in Missouri to produce stiffer sentences for violent felons. To date, the partnership has resulted in more than 300 charges filed.

The ad also highlights Attorney General Schmitt’s endorsement by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, which represents over 7,000 members, primarily full-time, rank-and-file law enforcement officers employed in Missouri.

Click here to watch the 30-second ad titled “Safer Streets”: https://bit.ly/3kUzPbL

FULL TRANSCRIPT OF THE AD:

Attorney General Eric Schmitt: The Defund the Police movement is a real threat to public safety and Missouri families.

I’m Eric Schmitt. As your Attorney General I am standing shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement to put violent criminals behind bars.

That’s why I launched the safer streets partnership with federal prosecutors in Missouri to give stiffer sentences to violent felons that’s already resulted in over 300 charges being filed.

VO: Eric Schmitt. Missouri’s tough on crime, law and order, Attorney General.

Attorney General Schmitt created the Safer Streets Initiative in 2019. This initiative created a community partnership between the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office and various local law enforcement units to help fight and prosecute violent criminal acts.

For more information go to SchmittForMissouri.com, Facebook.com/SchmittForMissouri, and @Eric_Schmitt and @TeamSchmittMO on Twitter.