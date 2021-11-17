Eric Schmitt endorsed by AFP Action

EXCLUSIVE — Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Action endorsed Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his bid for U.S. Senate.

The free-market advocacy group said it valued Schmitt’s commitment to lower taxes, greater government transparency, and other fiscal issues.

“Eric Schmitt knows what matters to Missouri, and he has a record we can trust. Throughout his service, Schmitt took action to help Missouri families keep more of what they earn, brought transparency, and accountability to government spending, and fought against counterproductive overregulation every step of the way,” Missouri senior advisor Jeremy Cady said.

“The reckless policies we’re seeing in Washington could stifle economic growth for generations if we don’t have a strong voice pushing back against this fiscal and regulatory insanity. Eric Schmitt is the proven leader we need to stand against Washington’s endless cradle-to-grave expansion of the federal government and rally support for a better alternative — one that empowers people, not politicians. We are excited to throw the full weight of our grassroots army behind Eric Schmitt now through Election Day.”

AFP Action does not often make primary endorsements, although it’s something they plan to do more of.

Schmitt has deftly risen through the ranks of Missouri politics, from alderman to state senator to state treasurer. After Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, Gov. Mike Parson appointed him attorney general. Schmitt handily defeated his Democratic opponent in November 2020 to remain in office.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement from Americans for Prosperity in my campaign for U.S. Senate,” Schmitt said in a statement. “During my time as state senator and attorney general, I was proud to stand alongside AFP in some of the toughest fights to empower and preserve the American Dream in Missouri. As senator, I will continue to fight for the American Dream every single day and be a steadfast advocate for lower taxes, less government regulation, and economic prosperity for all.”

In addition to Schmitt, Congressman Billy Long, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Gov. Eric Greitens, attorney Mark McCloskey, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz are all vying for the GOP nomination.