Taylor Burks scores 13 county officials’ endorsements in congressional bid

EXCLUSIVE — More than a dozen county officials backed Taylor Burks’ bid for Missouri’s 4th congressional district with a year to go until Election Day.

Burks, a former county official himself, applauded the support from across the district.

“It is incredible to have the support of so many elected officials across the 4th congressional district and beyond,” Burks said. As elected officials, we are all responsible for the wellbeing of our constituents and when I get to Congress, it will be imperative we all work together to make sure Missourians get the resources they need to get back on their feet, open their businesses, and raise their families the way they choose.”

“I am grateful to begin these partnerships with so many local officials now so that on day 1 we can get straight to work,” he continued.

In all, 13 officials in various positions backed Burks’ campaign, including Vernon County Clerk Mike Buehler, Randolph County Clerk Will Ellis, Cooper County Clerk Sarah Herman, Cooper County Collector Diana Thomas, Cooper County Treasurer Marcia Imhoff, Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson, former Johnson County Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel, Newton County Prosecutor William Lynch, former Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry, former Howard County Clerk Kathryne Harper, former Laclede County Clerk Glenda Mott, former Pulaski County Clerk Brent Barrett, and Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd.

Burks is a former Boone County clerk appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens, the first Republican to serve in that position. He previously led the Division of Labor Standards. He grew up in the Ozarks and was raised on his family’s farm before serving three combat deployments with the U.S. Navy.

He reported more than $186,000 in campaign contributions in the third quarter, with more than $168,000 on hand at the close of the reporting period.

Burks will face state Rep. Sara Walsh, Sen. Rick Brattin, longtime TV anchor Mark Alford, and cattle farmer Kalena Bruce for the Republican nomination.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who holds the seat now, is vacating the position to battle a crowded field of contenders for U.S. Senate.