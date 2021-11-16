McCloskey travels to Wisconsin to support Kyle Rittenhouse ahead of verdict

Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a jury deliberates in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during protests against racial injustice following a police shooting last year. At issue is whether Rittenhouse, who had traveled to Kenosha from Illinois during the protests, acted in self-defense or instigated the incidents that led to two men dying. He is charged with five felonies.

McCloskey — who had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident last year also involving protestors and firearms and was subsequently pardoned by the governor — said he traveled to Wisconsin to support Rittenhouse. He argued Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, McCloskey compared his situation to that of Rittenhouse’s.

“When the angry mob attacked Kyle with the intent of causing bodily harm, Kyle had no choice but to act. When the angry mob came to my door, threatened to harm me and my family, and burn down our home, my wife Patty and I had no choice but to stand our ground and defend our home and our lives,” McCloskey said.

“We were prosecuted. Kyle is being prosecuted. But make no mistake, they aren’t just after people like Kyle and me. They want to eliminate your right to defend yourself from the angry mobs they continually support,” McCloskey, an attorney, added. “They want to destroy our country by bringing violence to all of our neighborhoods so that no one will feel safe. I will never stand for that. When the police are not allowed to defend law-abiding citizens, we have to defend ourselves.”

McCloskey’s wife, Patricia, is also in Kenosha. The couple had to turn over firearms to the state and pay fines when they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges from when they brandished firearms in the direction of protestors who marched past their home in July 2020.

McCloskey is one of several Republicans in Missouri vying for the seat Senator Roy Blunt is vacating. Former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have made trips to Texas to the southern border so far during the campaign.

Jurors in the Rittenhouse trial began deliberating Tuesday morning. National Guard troops have been sent to Kenosha ahead of the verdict in case they are needed by local law enforcement.

In addition to McCloskey, Schmitt, and Greitens, Congressman Billy Long, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and state Sen. Dave Schatz are all vying for the GOP nomination.