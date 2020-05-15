Final week in the House: Friday, May 15

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Friday, May 15. For live updates from the Senate, click here.

The House adjourned at 6 p.m.

Members, including Speaker Elijah Haahr, gave speeches of tribute and recognition.

HB 1963, transportation TAFP

This bill alters various provisions on transportation, including the hyper-loop project and motorcycle helmet law.

The bill was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 121-31.

SB 631, political activity of state employees TAFP

This bill saw conference between the two chambers over night. This version takes ID requirements off of the bill as well as other contentious details and kept a notary requirement, as well as actions on absentee ballots and created new options for absentee voting in the wake of COVID-19.

The House passed this bill by a vote of 121-24.

The House also adopted an emergency clause.

SB 551, insurance regulation TAFP

This bill modifies provisions on insurance regulation.

The House truly agrees and finally passed the bill by a vote of 141-6.

The House recessed from 4:45. p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

SB 600, Public safety, TAFP

This bill makes changes to various parts of public safety, including dog breeds, correction officers, physician assistants, and more.

Extensive debate covered government overreach, criminal penalties, past cases, and the prison system.

The House truly agreed and finally passed the bill with a vote of 97-51.

The Missouri House just passed SB 600, aimed to curb violent crime in our state! Thanks to @TonyForMissouri @BobOnderMO @DougLibla25 for working with me on this public safety legislation to Keep Missourians Safe! #moleg pic.twitter.com/SxLEK7v6o4 — Nick Schroer (@NickBSchroer) May 15, 2020

HB 1854, political subdivisions, TAFP

This bill alters the penalties for a political subdivision’s failure to file annual financial statements with the state auditor. Rep. Donna Pfautsch said it would increase transparency and remove an obstacle for subdivisions. Amendments alter provisos on non-chartered counties and county treasurers, among other issues, including provisions relating to individual counties.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 93-53.

HB 1655, Secretary of state records, TAFP

This bill alters provisions on the secretary of state’s office, allowing remote notarization and other changes. Debate covered the additional training needed to become an electronic notary and the systems and services involved.

Members of the senior class assembled during a vote to remember Randy Pike, a state representative who began his tenure with them and passed away in 2014. Members of the graduating class stood together behind a microphone to remember their classmate before the House. Rep. Steve Lynch remembered his hard work and dedication.

The House truly agreed and finally passed the bill by a vote of 146-5.

During recess, Rep. Mike Moon flew a remote-controlled inflatable shark over the House in a moment of levity.

The Missouri House is an endlessly fascinating place. Today on the final day of session, Rep. Mike Moon released a shark ballon in the House pic.twitter.com/xlxqyrJCLf — Cameron Gerber (@CamGWrites) May 15, 2020

When asked why, he said he just enjoys a good laugh.

The House recessed from 1:10 p.m. to 2:46 p.m.

HB 2120, water safety and security, TAFP as amended

This bill makes changes with water safety regulations and utility fees.

The bill was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 108-34.

SB 644, public health, TAFP

This bill modifies provisions on service dogs and various other aspects of public health. Handler Rep. Chrissy Sommer moved for a tongue-in-cheek vote to strip back the Senate’s changes. The substitute was rolled back by the House, rolling back the changes from the other chamber.

The House truly agreed and finally passed the bill by a vote of 137-6.

SB 913, peer review for design professionals, TAFP

This bill removes the sunset on peer reviews fo design professionals in various industries.

The bill was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 145-2.

HB 1682, health care omnibus, TAFP as amended

This bill prohibits the use of vapor products inside public schools and on school busses. It also designates May as Health Awareness Month, allows physician assistants to be staff on ambulances, grants reciprocity for “do not resuscitate” orders, and sets requirements for medical marijuana telehealth services. The bill has sections on a number of other health provisions from its time in the Senate, having grown to be an omnibus bill and taking up 10 hours of debate in the upper chamber Wednesday before passing on the following morning with emergency clauses.

“I said I would strip back the changes if I disagreed with anything, but I do not,” said bill sponsor Rep. David Wood in his opening.

Debate covered sunshine law regulations on records, the scope of the omnibus bill in relation to the existing law, pharmacies, telehealth, drug prices, marijuana edibles, and the legitimacy of omnibus bills and the content therein.

“I want to say how blessed I have been to serve with this group of people,” Wood said in a quick speech during the vote on the Senate substitute.

The substitute was adopted and the House truly agreed and finally passed the bill by a vote of 125-19.

Proposed emergency clauses would add background checks for medical marijuana licensing and a provision to add COVID-19 tests prior to when the bill would typically apply in August.

The sponsor and Rep. Deb Lavender had two brief debates, acknowledging their conflicts over legislation and showing respect for each other as their rivalry comes to an end today.

The House adopted the emergency clause with a vote of 141-9.

UPDATE: The Democratic proposal from Sen. @JohnJRizzo to cover the costs of Missourians' COVID-19 tests has been approved and the bill (#HB1682) has been passed. It now goes to the Governor for signature. pic.twitter.com/DX0ccw51jU — Senate Democrats (@MoSenDems) May 15, 2020

SB 653, foster care, TAFP

This bill alters provisions on foster care. It was passed with a vote of 142-5.

The day began with a number of emotional tributes to members’ families and graduating representatives. There was also a moment of silence honoring Peace Officer Memorial Day.

House gavels in at 11:19 a.m.

The legislative day officially got underway shortly after 11 a.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. The chamber then approved the House journal from May 14, 2020.