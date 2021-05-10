Final Week in the House: Monday, May 10

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Monday, May 10. For live updates on the Senate, click here.

The final week got off to an interesting start for Rep. Bill Owen, who reported a live bat above the entrance to his office Monday morning.

You know it is going to be an interesting final week to the Legislative Session when you see a live Bat above the entrance to your office. pic.twitter.com/jIivimtwiS — bill owen (@billowen14) May 10, 2021

Rep. Ben Baker announced a bid for Speaker Pro Tem before session began Monday. The sophomore Republican promised collaboration with both his colleagues in the House and with the upper chamber if given the chance to serve.

“If I am given the opportunity to serve in this capacity you will always have a seat at the table, you can depend on unwavering diligence, honesty, integrity, humility, and an open ear,” Baker said in a letter provided to The Missouri Times. “I will work hard to facilitate relationships with other caucus members and the Senate to help you be a success as we work together to accomplish good for our fellow Missourians.”