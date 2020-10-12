Former Speaker Tim Jones expands statewide media presence, founds Strategic Political Consulting and Communications Company, Elevation Strategies

Jones is also named Senior Fellow for External Affairs by Americans for Tax Reform

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Speaker Tim Jones is expanding his statewide media reach by announcing today that he has been selected to host “The Morning Line” on Springfield’s 93.3FM and AM560 KWTO, The Voice of the Ozarks. Jones will host the show five days per week in addition to continuing to host “The Tim Jones Show” weekly on St. Louis’ 97.1FMTalk. Tim’s radio footprint includes regular weekly appearances across Missouri on many stations including 97.1, St. Louis’ NewsRadio 1120 KMOX, Columbia’s 93.9 The Eagle, Jefferson City’s NewsRadio KWOS, and Kansas City’s KCMO Talk Radio.

Since leaving the legislature in 2015, Speaker Jones has become a significant media presence as a host, contributor, political analyst and commentator on television, radio and social media. Speaker Jones is followed by over fifteen thousand people on various social media platforms.

Earlier this month, Jones launched “Elevation Strategies”, a strategic political consulting and communications company dedicated exclusively to elevating conservative causes and candidates at all levels of government. He is currently advising several members of the Missouri Legislature including members of the various House and Senate conservative caucuses.

Speaker Jones has also been named a Senior Fellow for External Affairs at the Grover Norquist led “Americans for Tax Reform” (ATR). In this capacity, Jones will work directly with Norquist and his vast network of state organizations to expand the organization’s mission to support conservative fiscal policies.

Jones continues to serve as the Chairman of the Board for “The Missouri Club for Growth” and Senior Policy Fellow at “The Hammond Institute”, a free market think tank based at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.