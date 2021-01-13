Galloway begins citizen-requested audit of Western Cass Fire Protection District

Citizens with pertinent information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the Western Cass Fire Protection District. Residents of the fire protection district, located in western Cass County, requested the audit through the petition process.

“My office will conduct an independent review of the financial practices of the Western Cass Fire Protection District to ensure operations are efficient and effective,” Auditor Galloway said. “I appreciate the engagement of citizens in this process and welcome those with specific concerns to reach out to my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Under Missouri law, the State Auditor`s office may be called on to audit a political subdivision of the state if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The petition audit from the Western Cass Fire Protection District required 200 signatures.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.