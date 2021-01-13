Here are the new Senate committee chairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Senate committee chairmanships were announced a week after the legislative session got underway.
Sen. Jill Schupp is the lone Democrat chairing a committee this year. She will lead the Progress and Development Committee.
Here’s a look at who will chair each Senate committee this year. And for a look at who is chairing House committees, click here.
Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources — Sen. Mike Bernskoetter
Appropriations — Sen. Dan Hegeman
Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy & the Environment — Sen. Mike Cierpiot
Economic Development — Sen. Denny Hoskins
Education — Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin
General Laws — Sen. Bill Eigel
Government Accountability & Fiscal Oversight — Sen. Lincoln Hough
Gubernatorial Appointments — Sen. Dave Schatz
Health and Pensions — Sen. Bob Onder
Insurance & Banking — Sen. Paul Wieland
Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence — Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer
Local Government & Elections — Sen. Sandy Crawford
Professional Registration — Sen. Jeanie Riddle
Progress and Development — Sen. Jill Schupp
Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics — Sen. Caleb Rowden
Seniors, Families, Veterans & Military Affairs — Sen. Bill White
Small Business & Industry — Sen. Eric Burlison
Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety — Sen. Justin Brown
Ways & Means — Sen. Andrew Koenig
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.