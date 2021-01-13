 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Here are the new Senate committee chairs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on January 13, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Senate committee chairmanships were announced a week after the legislative session got underway. 

Sen. Jill Schupp is the lone Democrat chairing a committee this year. She will lead the Progress and Development Committee. 

Here’s a look at who will chair each Senate committee this year. And for a look at who is chairing House committees, click here

Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources — Sen. Mike Bernskoetter 

Appropriations — Sen. Dan Hegeman 

Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy & the Environment — Sen. Mike Cierpiot

Economic Development — Sen. Denny Hoskins

Education — Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin

General Laws — Sen. Bill Eigel

Government Accountability & Fiscal Oversight — Sen. Lincoln Hough 

Gubernatorial Appointments — Sen. Dave Schatz

Health and Pensions — Sen. Bob Onder 

Insurance & Banking — Sen. Paul Wieland

Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence — Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer 

Local Government & Elections — Sen. Sandy Crawford

Professional Registration — Sen. Jeanie Riddle

Progress and Development — Sen. Jill Schupp

Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics — Sen. Caleb Rowden

Seniors, Families, Veterans & Military Affairs — Sen. Bill White 

Small Business & Industry — Sen. Eric Burlison

Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety — Sen. Justin Brown 

Ways & Means — Sen. Andrew Koenig

More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »