Galloway issues compilation of law enforcement federal forfeiture reports

Missouri law enforcement agencies reported receiving $9.5 million and spending $7.8 million in federal forfeited funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released her office’s compilation of 2020 federal forfeiture reports. Law enforcement agencies that participate in the federal asset forfeiture system must file information regarding federal seizures and proceeds with the State Auditor’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies can seize money and property from individuals and organizations involved in illegal activities. State and local law enforcement agencies that participate in federal investigations resulting in forfeitures may request a portion of the funds recovered through the system.

In 2020, 671 Missouri law enforcement agencies were identified as being potential participants in the federal asset forfeiture system. Of these agencies, 146 filed reports. During their fiscal year, they reported receiving $9.5 million and spending $7.8 million. The remaining 525 agencies did not file a report, although they were not required to file if they did not participate in the system. A list of the reporting agencies with amounts reported is included in the complete report.

The information included in the compilation report is gathered from copies of the federal form “ACA Form – Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification” submitted by law enforcement agencies to the State Auditor’s Office.

A copy of today’s compilation report on funds received by law enforcement agencies through federal forfeiture system is available online here.