Galloway issues compilation of law enforcement federal forfeiture reports

Missouri law enforcement agencies reported receiving $7.7 million and spending $8.6 million in federal forfeited funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released her office’s compilation of 2019 federal forfeiture reports. Law enforcement agencies that participate in a federal asset forfeiture program must file information regarding federal seizures and proceeds with the State Auditor’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies can seize money and property from individuals and organizations involved in illegal activities. State and local law enforcement agencies that participate in federal investigations resulting in forfeitures may request a portion of the funds recovered through the program.

A law that went into effect of Aug. 28, 2018, changed the reporting requirements for local law enforcement agencies using the federal forfeiture system. The information included in the compilation report is gathered from the federal “ACA Form – Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification,” which is submitted to the State Auditor’s Office.

In 2019, 678 Missouri law enforcement agencies were identified as being potential participants in the federal program. Of these agencies, 154 filed reports. During their fiscal year, they reported receiving $7.7 million and spending $8.6 million. The remaining 524 agencies did not file a report, although they were not required to file if they did not participate in the program. A list of the reporting agencies with amounts reported is included in the complete report.

A copy of today’s compilation report on funds received by law enforcement agencies through federal forfeiture programs is available online here.