Galloway releases annual Statewide Single Audit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the annual Statewide Single Audit, which reviews the state’s financial reporting and the management and spending of $12 billion in federal funds. This year’s Statewide Single Audit reviewed 12 major federal programs and reported eight findings related to eight programs at three state agencies.

The audit raised concerns with a number of oversight areas and identified questionable costs in social safety net programs, like the Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid). Three of the eight findings included in the report were repeat issues from prior year audits. Findings included:

Repeat concerns with safeguards to prevent inappropriate payments through the Department of Social Services adoption assistance program.

Inadequacies and errors in the Department of Social Services system used to determine continued eligibility for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients.

Lack of periodic review of cost reports or other financial information for nursing facilities receiving Medicaid payments .

Continued failure to keep records to support daily rates paid to some group homes for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Six of the findings identified concerns within the Department of Social Services. The report also includes correspondence between the State Auditor’s Office and the department that outlined delays in receiving information and the inability of auditors to get information timely.

The complete audit report is available here.