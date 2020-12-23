Galloway releases audit of Missouri State Lottery Commission

Report gives Commission rating of “excellent”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a regularly scheduled audit of the Missouri State Lottery Commission. The audit did not identify any significant deficiencies in internal controls, any significant non-compliance with legal provisions, or any significant deficiencies in management practices and procedures.

The audit, which resulted in no findings, gave the Commission a rating of excellent, the highest available. The previous audit of the Commission, released in 2019, gave the same rating.

The complete audit of the Missouri State Lottery Commission can be found here.