Parson releases list of pardons, commutes

On Monday, December 21, 2020, Governor Mike Parson granted 24 pardons and four commutes to individuals who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors.

Commutations:

1.) Gary Mitchell (DOC #358167) commuted to house arrest contingent upon approval of a home plan.

2.) Jason Norman (DOC #1011545) commuted to house arrest contingent upon approval of a home plan.

3.) Darrell Harris (DOC #1091303) commuted to house arrest contingent upon approval of a home plan.

4.) Anne Coke (DOC # 1314543) commutation to reduce her sentence from two consecutive 15 year sentences to two consecutive eight year sentences.

Pardons:

1.) Robert Sutton

2.) Jennifer Love

3.) Randy Williams

4.) Gary Olenhouse

5.) Darryl Lennard

6.) Brian Jennings

7.) Vanessa Harris

8.) Floyd Ferrell

9.) Billy Carter

10.) Rodney Hurst

11.) Ardester Williams

12.) Steven Kreeger

13.) Bruce Orman

14.) George Humphrey

15.) Ronald Klingsmith

16.) Gary Walton, Sr.

17.) Jamie Nanney

18.) Larry Nolen

19.) Kathy Hester-Kirksey

20.) Cyndi Beech-Edgell

21.) Irby Doyle

22.) Troy Martin

23.) Clay Pummil

24.) Nathan Lovellette