Parson releases list of pardons, commutes

On Monday, December 21, 2020, Governor Mike Parson granted 24 pardons and four commutes to individuals who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors.
Commutations:
1.) Gary Mitchell (DOC #358167) commuted to house arrest contingent upon approval of a home plan.
2.) Jason Norman (DOC #1011545) commuted to house arrest contingent upon approval of a home plan.
3.) Darrell Harris (DOC #1091303) commuted to house arrest contingent upon approval of a home plan.
4.) Anne Coke (DOC # 1314543) commutation to reduce her sentence from two consecutive 15 year sentences to two consecutive eight year sentences.
Pardons:
1.) Robert Sutton
2.) Jennifer Love
3.) Randy Williams
4.) Gary Olenhouse
5.) Darryl Lennard
6.) Brian Jennings
7.) Vanessa Harris
8.) Floyd Ferrell
9.) Billy Carter
10.) Rodney Hurst
11.) Ardester Williams
12.) Steven Kreeger
13.) Bruce Orman
14.) George Humphrey
15.) Ronald Klingsmith
16.) Gary Walton, Sr.
17.) Jamie Nanney
18.) Larry Nolen
19.) Kathy Hester-Kirksey
20.) Cyndi Beech-Edgell
21.) Irby Doyle
22.) Troy Martin
23.) Clay Pummil
24.) Nathan Lovellette