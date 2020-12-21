Galloway’s office receives highest mark from national peer review

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office received the highest rating possible in a peer review conducted by the National State Auditors Association (NSAA) last month.

The peer review report gave the State Auditor’s Office a rating of “pass,” the highest available, from its study of Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020. The quality control review was based on selective tests, the report said.

“We have incredible professionals in my office dedicated to the work that we do,” Galloway told The Missouri Times. “This is a fantastic recognition of how we conduct audits. I know the folks in my office work to hold government accountable on all levels; they deserve this recognition of their expertise.”

Galloway noted this was the second time NSAA has audited her office — and both times it received the highest mark possible. The analysis, conducted by auditors from across the country, is to ensure the office is complying with government auditing standards, she said.

The peer review is required every three years, but the State Auditor’s Office has undergone six total independent audits. The Missouri Legislature, too, has reviewed the office.

“Consistently, the findings have been this is a professional and well-run office that meets very high standards,” Galloway said. “I’ve always said no one is immune from review. I’m proud of the accomplishments of this administration.”

The NSAA review was conducted in part during the COVID-19 pandemic which ground many government operations to a halt. However, Galloway said her office is used to working remotely — after all, her team works out of the office to conduct their audits — and is on track to issue the same amount of reports this year as in previous years.

“The transition to working under the safety precautions of COVID has been pretty seamless,” she said.

Galloway has served as Missouri’s auditor since April 2015 and is the lone Democratic statewide official. A certified public accountant, she served as the Boone County treasurer prior to her work as the state auditor.

Overall, her office has identified more than $370 million in government waste, abuse, and mismanagement, and the audits have resulted in more than 75 criminal counts against public officials in different levels of government, she said.

“The folks in my office are really passionate about fiscal efficiency, and I think that’s proven out by the peer review and the results we get on behalf of taxpayers,” Galloway said.

Read the full NSAA peer review report here. Other reports and audits of the office can be found here.

NSAA is an affiliate of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASCAT). The report was signed by Charles Babbitt of Arkansas and Thomas Troutman of New Jersey.