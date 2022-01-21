 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quarter 4 2021 Report: Statewides

By The Missouri Times on January 21, 2022
  

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for statewide offices in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

