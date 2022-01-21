Quarter 4 2021 Report: Statewides

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for statewide offices in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Office Sought
|Cash on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Jason
|Chipman
|Lieutenant Governor
|1751.21
|0
|0
|420.91
|6547.23
|0
|0
|Nicole
|Galloway
|State Auditor
|131128.06
|32542
|349603.28
|17821.61
|220520.03
|0
|0
|James
|Loomis
|Statewide Office
|7129.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ben
|Harris
|Statewide Office
|13959.38
|0
|3150
|455
|4859.48
|0
|0
|Mike
|Parson
|Statewide Office
|192887.09
|24803.8
|6233666.46
|13634.04
|5753458.94
|2443.02
|3078.49
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|Statewide Office
|2565
|500
|500
|780.11
|3181.91
|0
|0
|Alan
|Green
|Statewide Office
|10045.28
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|Jack
|Bondon
|Statewide Office
|2192.33
|0
|8881.58
|927.65
|4689.25
|0
|0
|Nathan
|Beard
|Statewide Office
|21301.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cora
|Walker
|Statewide Office
|15312.6
|0
|440
|1000
|6249.4
|0
|0
|Yinka
|Faleti
|Statewide Office
|23214.65
|0
|55470.7
|11436.02
|29119.06
|0
|0
|Gary
|Cross
|Statewide Office
|1299.36
|0
|0
|0
|18426.68
|0
|0
|Jill
|Schupp
|Statewide Office
|95842.06
|2500
|19189.71
|5000
|43780.23
|0
|0
|Noel
|Shull
|Statewide Office
|40943.82
|18
|66482.06
|377.14
|92904.56
|0
|0
|Chris
|Koster
|Statewide Office
|65508.61
|0
|28961217.92
|1000
|25064528.72
|0
|0
|Pat
|Conway
|Statewide Office
|5487.71
|0
|28936.94
|500
|1100
|0
|0
|Mike
|Kehoe
|Statewide Office
|483126.65
|208480
|526990.42
|67213.75
|281449.02
|27125.37
|27125.37
|Dan
|Hegeman
|Statewide Office
|86436.9
|7350
|113422.21
|1421.91
|51488.5
|0
|0
|David
|Martin
|Statewide Office
|239.04
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William
|Eigel
|Statewide Office
|118851.01
|41683.72
|89783.72
|7822.98
|33858.26
|0
|0
|Victor
|Callahan
|Statewide Office
|484658.02
|0
|7732.32
|595
|17583.7
|0
|0
|Jeanie
|Riddle
|Statewide Office
|47462.61
|600
|20139.58
|1381.35
|31305.18
|0
|0
|Susan
|Montee
|Statewide Office
|1956.11
|0.24
|13.13
|18
|343.5
|0
|500000
|Tommie
|Pierson
|Statewide Office
|23691.97
|0
|25552.93
|339.03
|1860.96
|0
|0
|Denny
|Hoskins
|Statewide Office
|118858.06
|22400
|50495.64
|9161.06
|65643.92
|0
|0
|Nick
|Marshall
|Statewide Office
|12838.2
|0
|0
|285
|4334.4
|0
|0
|Wanda
|Brown
|Statewide Office
|2929.08
|0
|0
|0
|1565
|0
|0
|Joe
|Aull
|Statewide Office
|30.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maria
|Chappelle-Nadal
|Statewide Office
|7852.32
|0
|1853.29
|0
|22034.1
|0
|0
|Gary
|Romine
|Statewide Office
|2063.56
|0
|133267.5
|250
|72705.42
|0
|0
|Eric
|Greitens
|Statewide Office
|178535.85
|2.31
|6270427.37
|14012.5
|6582941.48
|0
|0
|Lauren
|Arthur
|Statewide Office
|298077.5
|20715
|30870
|5497.51
|16853.9
|0
|10877.69
|Caleb
|Jones
|Statewide Office
|85410.79
|0
|0
|0
|55
|0
|0
|Robert
|Richardson
|Statewide Office
|48613.84
|53.1
|287.38
|0
|1535
|0
|0
|Rob
|Vescovo
|Statewide Office
|148037.28
|15600
|44250
|22425.74
|71127.13
|0
|0
|John
|Rizzo
|Statewide Office
|319576.34
|53505.92
|75105.92
|15673.85
|35835.57
|0
|0
|John
|Ashcroft
|Statewide Office
|512290.41
|17676
|182217.14
|33667.21
|97473.98
|-511.5
|900
|Jay
|Houghton
|Statewide Office
|0
|0
|39340
|0
|49952
|0
|0
|Caleb
|Rowden
|Statewide Office
|62945.83
|36545.11
|86325.11
|9898.16
|28503.15
|0
|0