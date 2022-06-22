Hough, Rowden, Schatz headline 2022 Business Champions

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCOC) announced its 2022 Business Champions in early June.

State lawmakers who supported policies during the 2022 spring session that grow the economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business are chosen by MCOC as Business Champions.

A total of 92 legislators in the Missouri General Assembly have been recognized, nine of which had a 100% voting record.

“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Missouri’s top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to growing our economy,” Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of MCOC said. “The Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2022 Legislative Session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and we look forward to working alongside them to continue our progress in 2022 and beyond.”

The nine lawmakers who achieved a 100% voting record included four senators and five representatives, all of which are Republican.

Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Greene County), Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Boone County), Sen. Dave Schatz, (R-Franklin County) and Sen. Bill White (R-Dade County) represent the upper chamber.

Rep. Allen Andrews (R-Grant City), Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin), Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrolton), Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) and Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) represent the House.

There are two legislators with a 100% business voting record running for office in 2022, Dave Schatz, running to replace U.S. Sen Roy Blunt who is retiring, and State Senator Lincoln Hough is seeking re-election.

White is running for re-election in Senate District (SD) 32. McGaugh is running as the incumbent in House District (HD) 7 after redistricting. Roberts is running for re-election in HD 161. Shields is running unopposed in HD 11.

The full list of 2022 Business Champions can be viewed below.

SENATORS

Lauren Arthur

Jason Bean

Doug Beck

Mike Bernskoetter

Justin Brown

Mike Cierpiot

Sandy Crawford

Karla Eslinger

Elaine Gannon

Dan Hegeman

Tony Luetkemeyer

Karla May

Angela Walton Mosley

Greg Razer

Holly Thompson Rehder

John Rizzo

Steven Roberts

Jill Schupp

Barbara Washington

Brian Williams

REPRESENTATIVES

Rasheen Aldridge

Marlon Anderson

Darrell Atchison

Ashley Aune

Gretchen Bangert

Donna Baringer

John Black

Rusty Black

Bob Bromley

Chris Brown

Paula Brown

Ingrid Burnett

Steve Butz

Bill Falkner

Craig Fishel

Travis Fitzwater

Betsy Fogle

Rick Francis

David Gregory

David Griffith

Kent Haden

Mike Haffner

Willard Haley

Mike Henderson

Dan Houx

Barry Hovis

Josh Hurlbert

Keri Ingle

Michael Johnson

Jim Kalberloh

Jeff Knight

Ian Mackey

Don Mayhew

Herman Morse

Maggie Nurrenbern

Michael O’Donnell

Bill Owen

Mike Person

Patricia Pike

Dean Plocher

Bradley Pollitt

Jeff Porter

Raychel Proudie

Crystal Quade

Rodger Reedy

Louis Riggs

Alex Riley

Wes Rogers

Bruce Sassmann

Adam Schwadron

Mark Sharp

Greg Sharpe

Travis Smith

Mike Stephens

Tim Taylor

Marlene Terry

Terry Thompson

Annette Turnbaugh

Dean VanSchoiack

Rudy Veit

Kevin Windham

Dale Wright

Yolanda Young

Featured Image: The Missouri Business Champions logo. (Provided by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.