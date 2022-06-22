Hough, Rowden, Schatz headline 2022 Business Champions

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCOC) announced its 2022 Business Champions in early June.
State lawmakers who supported policies during the 2022 spring session that grow the economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business are chosen by MCOC as Business Champions.
A total of 92 legislators in the Missouri General Assembly have been recognized, nine of which had a 100% voting record.
“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Missouri’s top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to growing our economy,” Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of MCOC said. “The Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2022 Legislative Session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and we look forward to working alongside them to continue our progress in 2022 and beyond.”
The nine lawmakers who achieved a 100% voting record included four senators and five representatives, all of which are Republican.
Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Greene County), Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Boone County), Sen. Dave Schatz, (R-Franklin County) and Sen. Bill White (R-Dade County) represent the upper chamber.
Rep. Allen Andrews (R-Grant City), Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin), Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrolton), Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) and Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) represent the House.
There are two legislators with a 100% business voting record running for office in 2022, Dave Schatz, running to replace U.S. Sen Roy Blunt who is retiring, and State Senator Lincoln Hough is seeking re-election.
White is running for re-election in Senate District (SD) 32. McGaugh is running as the incumbent in House District (HD) 7 after redistricting. Roberts is running for re-election in HD 161. Shields is running unopposed in HD 11.
The full list of 2022 Business Champions can be viewed below.
SENATORS
Lauren Arthur
Jason Bean
Doug Beck
Mike Bernskoetter
Justin Brown
Mike Cierpiot
Sandy Crawford
Karla Eslinger
Elaine Gannon
Dan Hegeman
Tony Luetkemeyer
Karla May
Angela Walton Mosley
Greg Razer
Holly Thompson Rehder
John Rizzo
Steven Roberts
Jill Schupp
Barbara Washington
Brian Williams
REPRESENTATIVES
Rasheen Aldridge
Marlon Anderson
Darrell Atchison
Ashley Aune
Gretchen Bangert
Donna Baringer
John Black
Rusty Black
Bob Bromley
Chris Brown
Paula Brown
Ingrid Burnett
Steve Butz
Bill Falkner
Craig Fishel
Travis Fitzwater
Betsy Fogle
Rick Francis
David Gregory
David Griffith
Kent Haden
Mike Haffner
Willard Haley
Mike Henderson
Dan Houx
Barry Hovis
Josh Hurlbert
Keri Ingle
Michael Johnson
Jim Kalberloh
Jeff Knight
Ian Mackey
Don Mayhew
Herman Morse
Maggie Nurrenbern
Michael O’Donnell
Bill Owen
Mike Person
Patricia Pike
Dean Plocher
Bradley Pollitt
Jeff Porter
Raychel Proudie
Crystal Quade
Rodger Reedy
Louis Riggs
Alex Riley
Wes Rogers
Bruce Sassmann
Adam Schwadron
Mark Sharp
Greg Sharpe
Travis Smith
Mike Stephens
Tim Taylor
Marlene Terry
Terry Thompson
Annette Turnbaugh
Dean VanSchoiack
Rudy Veit
Kevin Windham
Dale Wright
Yolanda Young
Featured Image: The Missouri Business Champions logo. (Provided by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.