Humanitarian Jobs Grant will offer employment during COVID-19 recovery

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will receive an emergency $1.33 million grant for COVID-19 Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Humanitarian Jobs Grant will create temporary employment opportunities to assist in Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.

This grant will contribute to Gov. Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan, employing up to 100 temporary positions to help workers and businesses in various ways. Up to 30 of the employment opportunities will involve humanitarian work, such as delivery of groceries and medicine, health care jobs, contract tracing, and other employment opportunities directly supporting Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

The remaining available jobs will aid Missouri’s economic recovery efforts and include temporary employment, job center services, and training opportunities.

“We are pleased to receive this award, which will help fund opportunities for displaced workers while also contributing to COVID-19 recovery efforts,” said Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Over the next couple weeks, our department will work closely with the U.S. Department of Labor and our local workforce development boards here in Missouri to identify opportunities to utilize these funds.”

The $1.33 million award amount was based on Missouri’s total COVID-19 cases, UI claims, and population. Funds will be awarded on June 1 to MDHEWD, and will be available to the local workforce development boards within 45 days.

Visit https://jobs.mo.gov or call your local Missouri Job Center for more information about employment opportunities.

