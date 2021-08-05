Jay Wasson ‘actively considering’ congressional bid in 7th district

Former state Sen. Jay Wasson said he’s “actively considering” a bid for the 7th congressional district after U.S. Congressman Billy Long launched his Senate campaign.

When contacted by The Missouri Times, Wasson said, “It’s fair to say I’m actively considering joining the race for Congress.”

A Republican, Wasson served multiple terms in the Missouri Legislature, representing SD 20 in the upper chamber. He currently serves on the Missouri State University board of governors.

“He would be the best of any of the people I’ve heard considering running,” said former Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard. “He is well-liked, very smart, and had an excellent reputation in Jefferson City for doing the right thing. He would be great.”

From Nixa, Wasson has a background in real estate development, particularly in commercial development. It was that experience that made him particularly interested in economic development issues in the General Assembly, Wasson previously told The Missouri Times. In the upper chamber, he chaired the Economic Development Committee.

“Building houses is a crash course in a business degree from building to finance to financing the seller. There is even a human resources component,” he said. “You’re also one of the first to see the status of the economy because homebuilding is the first industry to suffer an impending downward economic trend.”

His other legislative priorities were education, senior issues, and small businesses, according to his previous Senate biography.

Wasson is the former mayor of Nixa and a member of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce. He was awarded the Government Excellence Award in 2018 from Missouri State.

One of Wasson’s longtime allies, Sen. Lincoln Hough, has been mentioned as a potential contender for the 7th congressional district as well.

“Look, Billy [Long] will be a great senator and to those who have reached out and encouraged me to consider running in the 7th, I’ve got cattle to sell, school starting for my boys, and hay to get in the barn before I start thinking about politics again,” Hough told The Missouri Times.

And Sen. Mike Moon said: “I’ve been encouraged to run for Congress. I’m flattered to be considered. I’ll definitely think about running. I’ll have conversations with my family. And, I’ll definitely seek the Lord’s Wisdom, too. Missouri needs to send someone to Washington who won’t back down. Someone who will fight for Freedom over Faucism, fair and free elections, and who will not rest until our troops are brought home.”

On social media, state Sen. Eric Burlison asked for prayers as he considers whether to jump into the congressional race as well. Rep. Cody Smith said he plans to “remain committed to my role as House Budget chairman.”

Long entered the already crowded field of GOP contenders to replace U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. He said he is “fed-up” with Democratic control. Long joins Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the Republican primary.