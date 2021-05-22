Joplin: The next 10 years

We all join today in somber remembrance of our loss and take inspiration from the spirit that led the Remarkable Recovery of Joplin.

A town on the edge of the windswept plains expects — and gets — rough weather from time to time. But the death and destruction brought down on this community 10 years ago was of a different order of magnitude: 14,000 people made homeless in 19 minutes. 161 lives lost. We will never forget the wreckage we witnessed. The sorrow runs deep in our bones, and in our souls.

The Bible tells us that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.