Press Release: Ozarks businessman Tom Franiak to run for open state house seat

Tom Franiak has issued his intention to replace outgoing Rep. Brad Hudson in the 2024 August Republican primary election. The district, which includes southern Christian County and the majority of Stone County, hosts several small cities, such as Kimberling, Branson West, Cape Fair, and Highlandville.

Today, Franiak will be the first to formally announce his candidacy in this race at the VFW Post 7628 building in Ozark, MO, at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with reporters and guests welcome to attend.

“This region deserves a dependable conservative voice to represent it. I will proudly stand for our flag, for our men and women in uniform, and for the rights we cherish in these United States,” declared Franiak. “It took serious prayer and consideration to put my name out there to run, but I believe it’s time to stand up for our freedoms in all levels of government. I am 100% invested in this district’s future!”

Franiak is a local businessman and craftsman who specializes in cabinet building and kitchen/bathroom remodeling. A stage four cancer survivor, Tom and his wife, Donni, were the recent co-chairs of the 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball, a charity event hosted by the American Cancer Society that raises funds for individuals and families in the community impacted by cancer.

“Beating cancer has by far been the hardest battle of my life. We are so thankful for organizations like the American Cancer Society that help make that fight a little easier, which is why I’m so passionate about giving back to those in need. As a state representative, my goals are to provide greater access to resources for those facing intimidating medical diagnoses and ensure that families don’t go broke to receive life-changing help.”

Franaik has mentioned election integrity, pro-life and pro-gun policies, and quality education as core issues for his campaign. Additionally, he looks forward to opportunities to cut taxes and wasteful spending in the state capitol and guarantee our constitutional rights are preserved here in Missouri.

“I have stared down stage four cancer and won. I am not afraid of the socialist tactics of ‘cancel culture’ and intimidation through defamation. I will fight each and every day for our freedom of speech, our right to bear arms, and our religious liberties. I will not be silenced, and I will not stand idly by as woke ideology attempts to overthrow our conservative rural values here in Southwest Missouri. I believe the Lord has kept me on this earth to do His will, and I will not waver from this path I feel called to travel.”

Tom and Donni are the proud parents of two adult children and spend their free time enjoying the great Ozark landscape and loving on their five grandchildren.

Tom Franiak has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.