July 2020 quarterly filings: House

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Office Sought
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Committee to Elect Cynthia Nugent
|Cynthia
|Nugent
|State Representative
|278.4
|390
|390
|111.6
|111.6
|250
|250
|Friends for Dorsett
|Tony
|Dorsett
|State Representative
|2021.33
|2378.01
|2378.01
|28.67
|28.67
|1000
|1000
|Citizens to Elect Michael Todd
|Michael
|Todd
|State Representative
|367.4
|367.4
|367.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Karen Planalp
|Karen
|Planalp
|State Representative
|795.55
|1687.12
|1687.12
|534.45
|534.45
|0
|0
|Bill Kidd For Missouri
|Bill
|Kidd
|State Representative
|57376.03
|1800
|24263.34
|5074.71
|19021.44
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Rick Roeber to the 34th
|Rick
|Roeber
|State Representative
|8562.95
|3705.26
|22147.51
|1992.87
|3584.56
|0
|0
|Kevon Graves
|Kevon
|Graves
|State Representative
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of Shumway
|Susan
|Shumway
|State Representative
|844.01
|958.07
|1383.07
|286.09
|286.09
|0
|0
|Perry For Missouri
|Joni
|Perry
|State Representative
|3.6
|125
|34704.68
|0
|35963.89
|-250
|1750
|James Williams for MO House 54
|James
|Williams
|State Representative
|1363.11
|325
|1490
|117.89
|126.89
|0
|0
|Brown's Brigade for State Representative
|Terry
|Brown
|State Representative
|6845.5
|6275.5
|9950.5
|3716.36
|8002.68
|800
|800
|Missourians for Bowen
|Nathan
|Bowen
|State Representative
|1142.79
|5212.17
|5662.17
|4182.41
|4507.21
|4000
|4000
|Friends Of Rory Rowland
|Rory
|Rowland
|State Representative
|11837.1
|2005
|136321.15
|4238.44
|27215.21
|-100000
|0
|Missourians For Shields
|Brenda
|Shields
|State Representative
|33825.12
|2300
|18764.5
|722.16
|2997.44
|0
|0
|Joe Adams For Missouri
|Joe
|Adams
|State Representative
|4701.76
|2050
|4826.31
|25
|2722.02
|0
|0
|Boyd For Missouri
|John
|Boyd
|State Representative
|181.75
|135
|3131.15
|63.38
|1246.25
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Neal Barnes
|Neal
|Barnes
|State Representative
|2746.19
|4104.07
|4104.07
|1378.4
|1378.4
|20.52
|20.52
|Citizens to Elect Bill Heisse
|William
|Heisse
|State Representative
|1116.07
|800
|1898.91
|529.49
|668.93
|500
|800
|Families For Kimberly-Ann Collins
|Kimberly
|Collins
|State Representative
|14852.92
|5025
|20291.12
|4184.28
|5163.2
|0
|0
|Boris Abadzhyan for Missouri
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|State Representative
|1680.04
|595
|595
|101.98
|101.98
|0
|0
|Friends Of Martha Stevens
|Martha
|Stevens
|State Representative
|29830.48
|705
|9059.58
|131.22
|3380.64
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Jason Chipman
|Jason
|Chipman
|State Representative
|6028.25
|0
|7600
|508.37
|4077.88
|0
|0
|Haffner For Missouri
|Mike
|Haffner
|State Representative
|36958.14
|4000
|32354
|0
|1160.05
|0
|0
|Dave Griffith For State Representative
|Dave
|Griffith
|State Representative
|11591.42
|2200
|116957.5
|1427.46
|103612.06
|0
|0
|Friends For Chris Dodson Dinkins
|Chris
|Dinkins
|State Representative
|11965.56
|1500
|2491
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|Friends Of Steve Helms
|Steve
|Helms
|State Representative
|32618.48
|9096
|26897.42
|974.51
|5730.65
|0
|0
|Citizens for Schwadron
|Adam
|Schwadron
|State Representative
|4207.19
|2025
|8032.49
|1846.17
|3713.55
|0
|745.74
|Bruce Sassmann Election Committee
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|State Representative
|9854.87
|6350
|26850
|16519.51
|16995.13
|0
|20500
|Jamison for Missouri
|Kenneth
|Jamison
|State Representative
|35420.28
|3
|39606.17
|3
|4185.89
|0
|0
|Best Friends For Missouri
|Karen
|Best
|State Representative
|12105.3
|15900
|20750
|7710.71
|8644.7
|0
|0
|Missourians for Tina Goodrick
|Tina
|Goodrick
|State Representative
|9220.3
|7922.98
|15800.19
|3758.18
|5984.23
|2000
|2000
|Tom Reed
|Tom
|Reed
|State Representative
|0
|4430.35
|4430.35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Houx
|Dan
|Houx
|State Representative
|28852.33
|6046
|157854.27
|1630.96
|87658.89
|0
|0
|Citizens For Falkner
|William
|Falkner III
|State Representative
|8572.12
|1600
|2675
|631.05
|681.05
|0
|0
|Schnelting For Missouri
|Adam
|Schnelting
|State Representative
|16913.63
|6745
|24857.03
|760.54
|35620.66
|0
|0
|Citizens for Tim Taylor
|Tim
|Taylor
|State Representative
|923.06
|4555
|9695
|4883.8
|8771.94
|0
|3000
|Jack Bates for State Representative
|Jack
|Bates
|State Representative
|979.7
|1000
|1600
|157.17
|620.3
|1000
|1600
|Dottie Bailey For Missouri
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|State Representative
|6975.28
|2275
|19565
|2766.35
|11316.64
|-1140.19
|2155.57
|Vicke Kepling For MO 135
|Vicke
|Kepling
|State Representative
|2416.55
|3060
|7738.55
|1782.87
|5210
|0
|0
|Rogers For Missouri
|Wesley
|Rogers
|State Representative
|16062.48
|2600
|33696.75
|834.14
|10335.5
|0
|500
|Jessica DeVoto For Missouri
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|State Representative
|330.03
|1047.35
|1727.35
|947.36
|988.97
|0
|0
|Pollitt For House Of Representatives
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|State Representative
|20986.89
|200
|45730.1
|820.45
|20583.11
|0
|0
|Citizens For Eggleston
|J
|Eggleston
|State Representative
|44422.53
|1100
|14150
|177.7
|3426.8
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Tom Hurst
|Tom
|Hurst
|State Representative
|6.12
|0
|4700
|0
|4753.52
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Troy Jefferson
|Troy
|Jefferson
|State Representative
|225
|425
|525
|300
|300
|0
|0
|Friends of Wally Long
|Wally
|Long
|State Representative
|1808.59
|4706.43
|5579.31
|5652.23
|6996.65
|1500
|1500
|Citizens To Elect Bruce Degroot
|Bruce
|Degroot
|State Representative
|13078.93
|11046
|53796.09
|4684.39
|34328.14
|0
|3500
|Friends Of Ron Hicks
|Ron
|Hicks
|State Representative
|3791.89
|0
|6635
|149.1
|1573.11
|0
|0
|Wick Thomas For Missouri
|Nicholas
|Thomas
|State Representative
|5114.56
|10109.97
|10891.49
|2530.47
|3109.04
|0
|0
|People to Elect Yonnee Fortson
|Yonnee
|Fortson
|State Representative
|767.95
|1170
|1170
|402.05
|402.05
|0
|0
|Ashley Aune for Missouri
|Ashley
|Aune
|State Representative
|8508.07
|14425
|15000
|3649.4
|3751.93
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Lisa Rees
|Lisa
|Rees
|State Representative
|503.99
|1420
|1420
|526.01
|526.01
|0
|0
|Friends Of Wayne Wallingford
|A
|Wallingford
|State Representative
|89770.14
|2763.73
|158260.39
|6825.31
|103408.49
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Allison Schoolcraft
|Allison
|Schoolcraft
|State Representative
|344.16
|200
|665
|25.9
|30.84
|0
|0
|The Committee To Elect Steve Butz
|Steve
|Butz
|State Representative
|30546.84
|1600
|30549.84
|3
|6
|0
|32500
|Citizens For Brad Hudson
|Bradley
|Hudson
|State Representative
|9126.72
|250
|8031.84
|157.26
|2654.33
|0
|0
|Citizens For Lovasco
|Tony
|Lovasco
|State Representative
|16307.96
|25
|11226.75
|28.9
|2809.66
|0
|0
|Friends of Don Baragary
|Don
|Baragary
|State Representative
|3581.99
|7320
|9920
|3247.35
|5038.01
|0
|0
|Hannegan For State Representative
|Tom
|Hannegan
|State Representative
|1642.94
|1695
|6145
|2124.5
|4561.09
|0
|5178.86
|Hill For Missouri
|Justin
|Hill
|State Representative
|16457.13
|1300
|44246
|4978.99
|39591.4
|0
|0
|Citizens for Colby Murphy
|Colby
|Murphy
|State Representative
|398.19
|1620
|1620
|926.81
|926.81
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Aaron Craig
|Aaron
|Craig
|State Representative
|595
|800
|940
|55
|55
|0
|0
|The Committee to Elect James Shackelford
|James
|Shackelford
|State Representative
|15734.34
|14569.74
|25567.04
|4260.66
|8869.2
|0
|0
|Perry For The People
|Rickey
|Perry
|State Representative
|2333.16
|0
|0
|138.84
|138.84
|0
|0
|Friends For Vic Abundis
|Victor
|Abundis
|State Representative
|956.45
|850
|1165
|2000
|2408.12
|0
|0
|Friends Of Lane Roberts
|Lane
|Roberts
|State Representative
|13372.8
|500
|11971.25
|0
|814.46
|0
|0
|Friends for Ed Lewis
|Edwin
|Lewis
|State Representative
|3965.17
|3348.8
|8018.57
|1091.76
|3913.88
|0
|0
|Anderson For Missouri
|Chip
|Anderson
|State Representative
|22990.74
|34512.06
|34512.06
|10550.03
|10550.03
|9028.71
|9028.71
|Friends Of Rusty Black
|Rusty
|Black
|State Representative
|9584.68
|550
|24792
|816.16
|13779.93
|0
|0
|Darlene Breckenridge for 8th District State Representative
|Brenda
|Breckenridge
|State Representative
|1485.21
|2615
|4972
|2892.77
|4064.22
|0
|117.43
|Friends of Christine Hyman for Missouri
|Christine
|Hyman
|State Representative
|3612.07
|12967.05
|12967.05
|5951.98
|5951.98
|129
|129
|Citizens To Elect Jay Mosley LLC
|Jermond
|Mosley
|State Representative
|2903.41
|3346
|17488.08
|3013.82
|11569.32
|0
|0
|O'DonnellForMissouri.com
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|State Representative
|9393.73
|2450
|2450
|170
|170
|0
|0
|Friends of Scott Cazadd
|Scott
|Cazadd
|State Representative
|1989
|2000
|2000
|11
|11
|0
|0
|Elect Ben Baker
|Ben
|Baker
|State Representative
|17891.23
|863
|72306.19
|1692.4
|50924.32
|0
|0
|The Seitz Conservative Coalition
|Brian
|Seitz
|State Representative
|1549.22
|1225
|5093.57
|1917.25
|3340.78
|0
|0
|Sander for Missouri
|Chris
|Sander
|State Representative
|11003.86
|16866.66
|16866.66
|5862.8
|5862.8
|12833.33
|12833.33
|Henderson For Missouri
|Mike
|Henderson
|State Representative
|44546.23
|4424.55
|194141.01
|5678.25
|30046.38
|0
|0
|Elect Luke Barber
|Luke
|Barber
|State Representative
|1138.15
|1575
|1575
|47.95
|47.95
|1.1
|1.1
|Patricia Pike For State Representative-126
|Patricia
|Pike
|State Representative
|3538.18
|1950
|4546.75
|945.5
|3947.61
|0
|0
|Friends For Chuck Basye
|Charles
|Basye
|State Representative
|31411.84
|13221
|216785.78
|1939.51
|208224.17
|0
|9
|Pietzman For The People
|Randy
|Pietzman
|State Representative
|6366.16
|0
|79341.89
|508.83
|53105.17
|0
|0
|Fiala for Missouri
|Terrence
|Fiala
|State Representative
|526.39
|894.34
|1729.34
|725.85
|912.95
|500
|500
|Committee To Elect Ann Kelley
|Ann
|Kelley
|State Representative
|3511.26
|2660.4
|16854.69
|1820.31
|14654.38
|1906.45
|4036.45
|Citizens for Owen
|Bill
|Owen
|State Representative
|14773.51
|2333.4
|27884.1
|9694.77
|12458.59
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Jean Pretto
|Emma Jean
|Pretto
|State Representative
|14023.13
|13659
|24559.87
|4511.71
|9986.74
|0
|0
|Friends Of Peggy McGaugh
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|State Representative
|11528.29
|750
|750
|583
|583
|0
|0
|Empower Missourians Hailey
|Aaron
|Hailey
|State Representative
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Go West For Missouri
|Richard
|West
|State Representative
|2383.78
|4300
|14897
|6981.58
|11891.22
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Neil Smith
|Neil
|Smith
|State Representative
|20.11
|525
|1104
|1200.89
|1779.89
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Bob Bromley
|Robert
|Bromley
|State Representative
|30161.6
|2000
|30725
|0
|3289.45
|0
|43000
|Committee To Elect David Evans
|David
|Evans
|State Representative
|3732.82
|800
|10276.42
|587
|12307.22
|0
|13800
|Friends For Jeff Messenger
|Jeffrey
|Messenger
|State Representative
|17937.44
|0
|28550
|0
|8194.05
|0
|23731.25
|Friends of John Voss
|John
|Voss
|State Representative
|13529.07
|3926.62
|23959.95
|3340.71
|9315.93
|-159.92
|250
|Sarah Unsicker For State Representative
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|State Representative
|19571.45
|8031
|27413.74
|1497.12
|19864.17
|0
|0
|Citizens For Simmons
|John
|Simmons
|State Representative
|18932.96
|5650
|18572
|389.79
|11105.27
|0
|0
|Chris Hager for Missouri
|Chris
|Hager
|State Representative
|1736.35
|2116
|2116
|89.65
|89.65
|0
|0
|Friends of Angie Schaefer
|Angie
|Schaefer
|State Representative
|2151.6
|2495
|2495
|2317.93
|2317.93
|1974.53
|1974.53
|Committee to Elect Wade Kiefer
|Wade
|Kiefer
|State Representative
|1185.12
|450
|1490
|10.93
|14.88
|0
|0
|Connor Nowalk for Missouri
|Connor
|Nowalk
|State Representative
|14649.38
|15524.96
|19878.97
|3489.57
|4979.59
|0
|0
|Citizens to Elect Kurtis Gregory
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|State Representative
|20878.08
|2800
|32934.49
|178
|11961.41
|0
|0
|Webb for Missouri
|John
|Webb
|State Representative
|792.4
|1200
|1700
|710
|907.6
|1000
|1500
|Committee to Elect Marlene Terry
|Marlene
|Terry
|State Representative
|1400.37
|1730
|1730
|329.63
|329.63
|0
|0
|Boggs for Missouri
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|State Representative
|19470.64
|7079.7
|43529.7
|9914.99
|24059.06
|0
|9000
|Citizens For Dan Stacy
|Dan
|Stacy
|State Representative
|5212.29
|4950
|14726.13
|1479.35
|15149.81
|-600
|1700
|Citizens For Mitchell
|Macy
|Mitchell
|State Representative
|24092.23
|1275
|39240
|7114.75
|14677.71
|0
|11100
|McKinney in the House
|Brenda
|McKinney
|State Representative
|935.22
|48.5
|1488.5
|263.28
|263.28
|0
|0
|Railsback for Missouri
|Randall
|Railsback
|State Representative
|2887.88
|5140.9
|15967
|11833.79
|14677.01
|0
|0
|Chris Brown for Missouri House
|Chris
|Brown
|State Representative
|11434.42
|1150
|13275
|563.27
|1840.58
|0
|5400
|Rudy Veit For State Representative
|Rudy
|Veit
|State Representative
|15759.66
|378.41
|18157.89
|1657.06
|14783.21
|0
|0
|Friends to Elect Jim Kalberloh
|James
|Kalberloh
|State Representative
|4874.53
|6700
|10265
|3887.99
|4890.47
|750
|1250
|McDaniel For State Representative
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|State Representative
|2856.93
|2000
|4250
|1492.47
|3554.11
|0
|0
|Patrons Of Jeff Porter
|Jeff
|Porter
|State Representative
|25785.76
|2000
|92645.39
|110
|54628.94
|0
|0
|SteveWest4Missouri
|John
|West
|State Representative
|1225.47
|1000
|14323.49
|151
|11310.97
|0
|0
|Friends Of Nick Schroer
|Nick
|Schroer
|State Representative
|53844.85
|5900
|55255
|2827.95
|27645.55
|0
|0
|Gregory For Missouri
|David
|Gregory
|State Representative
|30523.02
|50
|65996.02
|6469.87
|36633.01
|0
|13181
|Friends Of Raychel Proudie
|Raychel
|Proudie
|State Representative
|6241.56
|371
|8046
|1030.06
|4987.62
|0
|0
|Betteridge for House
|William
|Betteridge
|State Representative
|1050
|8340
|8340
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of Fauss for House Committee
|Ron
|Fauss
|State Representative
|26.54
|945
|945
|939.62
|939.62
|21.16
|21.16
|Woodrow Polston Campaign
|Woodrow
|Polston
|State Representative
|14.96
|934.38
|1771.57
|1352.46
|1545.46
|490
|490
|Citizens For Griesheimer
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|State Representative
|20607.99
|7350
|29911
|840.75
|12895.4
|0
|0
|Wright For Missouri
|Dale
|Wright
|State Representative
|22598.53
|3900
|375828.42
|3165
|30606.47
|-200000
|0
|Friends of Luke Hagedorn
|Luke
|Hagedorn
|State Representative
|5697
|6615
|6615
|1498.36
|1498.36
|580.36
|580.36
|Alex Riley for State Representative
|Alex
|Riley
|State Representative
|20085.88
|7177
|35031.29
|9189.45
|14502.82
|0
|0
|Friends Of Adrian Plank
|Adrian
|Plank
|State Representative
|10254.23
|5395.54
|24670.99
|3935.24
|14103.61
|0
|0
|Citizens for Heather Dodd
|Heather
|Dodd
|State Representative
|1976.32
|3355
|5672.3
|3371.54
|4824.63
|1332.15
|1710.45
|Friends Of Rob Vescovo
|Rob
|Vescovo
|State Representative
|126185.55
|10346
|26209
|12950.05
|31015.06
|0
|0
|Citizens For Wiemann
|John
|Wiemann
|State Representative
|51491.95
|11191
|84838.48
|1410.37
|42887.15
|0
|0
|The Committee To Keep Up With Jones
|Gabriel
|Jones
|State Representative
|7594.22
|8780.54
|20665.54
|7104.51
|11741.37
|0
|2000
|Friends of Ryan Jones
|Ryan
|Jones
|State Representative
|6693.09
|1294.11
|11403.68
|1898.38
|4701.04
|0
|4500
|Plocher For Missouri
|Dean
|Plocher
|State Representative
|167578.72
|0
|96657.34
|8944.18
|49554.04
|0
|0
|Tracy Grundy for Missouri
|Tracy
|Grundy
|State Representative
|1196.55
|1239.07
|1799.07
|333.28
|602.52
|0
|0
|Friends Of Judy Morgan
|Judy
|Morgan
|State Representative
|32588.64
|0
|45
|135
|1646.99
|0
|0
|Friends For Hardy Billington
|Hardy
|Billington
|State Representative
|22390.83
|2400
|170282.79
|5000
|54851.65
|-50000
|15650
|Mccreery For Missouri
|Tracy
|Mccreery
|State Representative
|128018.95
|3975
|36193
|5.98
|3494.15
|0
|0
|Together With Schaper
|Dale
|Schaper
|State Representative
|800
|800
|800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGirl For State Rep
|Michael
|McGirl
|State Representative
|44407.53
|3774.55
|67074.69
|205
|12199.39
|0
|19043.5
|Citizens for Woody
|David
|Woody
|State Representative
|5143.96
|7921.2
|19592.07
|5354.67
|11180.97
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Chris Carter
|Chris
|Carter
|State Representative
|1320.07
|6100
|149510
|7087.66
|181581.08
|0
|0
|Hogan for Representative
|Edwin
|Hogan
|State Representative
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manlove For Missouri
|Ashley
|Manlove
|State Representative
|11908.03
|6726.52
|46679.14
|5390.97
|33830.54
|0
|4730
|Citizens For Donna Baringer
|Donna
|Baringer
|State Representative
|46453.56
|5596
|21385
|1415.4
|8529.57
|0
|0
|Citizens to elect Joe Combs for State Representative of District 155
|Joe
|Combs
|State Representative
|2400
|3500
|3500
|1100
|1100
|0
|0
|Manring4MO128
|Marvin
|Manring
|State Representative
|8377.07
|9018.07
|9018.07
|351
|351
|0
|0
|Friends Of Kip Kendrick
|Kip
|Kendrick
|State Representative
|70329.32
|1320
|20129.35
|1500
|11489.75
|0
|0
|Cindy Slimp For The People
|Cindy
|Slimp
|State Representative
|3280.03
|532
|5978
|90.7
|2675.66
|0
|0
|Friends of Willard Haley
|Willard
|Haley
|State Representative
|14225.7
|8574.37
|21974.37
|6149.88
|7294.3
|0
|12000
|Committee to Elect Nick Allison
|Nickolas
|Allison
|State Representative
|365
|2968.79
|2968.79
|1335
|1335
|0
|0
|Friends of Kimbrow
|James
|Kimbrow
|State Representative
|14850.47
|3105.36
|23106.34
|7810.87
|8255.87
|0
|19800
|Citizens For Cheri Toalson Reisch
|Cheri
|Reisch
|State Representative
|12449.01
|5322
|46949
|400.78
|36254.26
|0
|0
|Dave Gragg For Missouri
|Dave
|Gragg
|State Representative
|3722.32
|109.05
|2219.05
|54.59
|702
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Ann Zimpfer
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|State Representative
|7110.71
|9075.97
|9075.97
|1965.26
|1965.26
|450.97
|450.97
|Simmons 4 House
|Connie
|Simmons
|State Representative
|250
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens For Derges
|Tricia
|Derges
|State Representative
|0
|12276.73
|12276.73
|12276.73
|12276.73
|10876.73
|10876.73
|Friends of Terry Thompson
|Terry
|Thompson
|State Representative
|33155.27
|1500
|13456.29
|1027.76
|1778.27
|-5000
|20000
|Committee To Elect John Black
|John
|Black
|State Representative
|19558.71
|1546
|20888.58
|150
|1413.52
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Alan Gray
|Alan
|Gray
|State Representative
|5766.07
|1250
|6096.76
|2738.26
|7105.39
|0
|0
|Burgess 4 Missouri
|Terry
|Burgess
|State Representative
|1631.86
|2299
|4795
|2376.83
|2873.14
|0
|0
|Ingrid Burnett For Missouri
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|State Representative
|26313.06
|24040
|35817.4
|2553.82
|17240.92
|0
|10500
|Committee to Elect Bill Otto
|Bill
|Otto
|State Representative
|13973.59
|10501
|15296
|458.2
|892.41
|0
|0
|Citizens for Dean VanSchoiack
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|State Representative
|3851.41
|6280
|16935
|6944.7
|13083.59
|0
|4500
|Munzinger For Missouri 136
|Jeff
|Munzinger
|State Representative
|41254.8
|12130.5
|50340.2
|4161.41
|5190.11
|0
|0
|Citizens For Nathan Tate
|Nathan
|Tate
|State Representative
|22457.16
|3349.1
|88690.75
|2860.89
|60576.01
|0
|0
|Friends Of Mark Ellebracht
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|State Representative
|23552.55
|11852
|61686.25
|10418.52
|40700.85
|-1500
|0
|Jacque Sample for Missouri
|Jacque
|Sample
|State Representative
|6033.43
|2996
|13765.65
|1303.3
|7247.32
|0
|0
|Frank S DeVenuto Committee to Elect
|Frank
|DeVenuto
|State Representative
|5860
|16705
|16705
|10595
|10595
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Mike Moehlenkamp
|Mike
|Moehlenkamp
|State Representative
|3661.31
|5787.9
|5787.9
|1788.69
|1788.69
|0
|0
|Mindi Smith for Missouri
|Mindi
|Smith
|State Representative
|2028.36
|981
|2403
|3.99
|52.64
|0
|0
|Friends Of Rodger L Reedy
|Rodger
|Reedy
|State Representative
|6938.14
|1350
|11375
|320
|7559.83
|0
|0
|Hurlbert for Missouri
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|State Representative
|22655.19
|4735
|26245.27
|310.57
|3169.81
|0
|10000
|Citizens for Bridget Walsh Moore
|Bridget
|Moore
|State Representative
|19033.47
|15111
|27694
|4052.58
|8370.53
|0
|0
|Friends Of Erica Hoffman
|Erica
|Hoffman
|State Representative
|17103.75
|5493.7
|15806.34
|268.73
|7200.57
|0
|0
|Citizens For Dogan
|Shamed
|Dogan
|State Representative
|27194
|1500
|9900
|1073.2
|18885.95
|0
|0
|Riggs For Missouri
|Louis
|Riggs
|State Representative
|12145.5
|1250
|28137.86
|2903.67
|11366.14
|0
|0
|Citizens For Murphy
|James
|Murphy
|State Representative
|15215.59
|6884.66
|26598.19
|1136.17
|8960.72
|0
|2082.29
|Friends For Windham
|Kevin
|Windham
|State Representative
|3604.31
|1437
|43781.92
|744.37
|38473.19
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Jamie Burger HD # 148
|Jamie
|Burger
|State Representative
|24037.46
|10610
|41568
|5802.72
|16520.54
|0
|50
|Friends Of Jeff Knight
|Jeff
|Knight
|State Representative
|16027.62
|4674.55
|75730.17
|1814.52
|55943.38
|0
|0
|Friends For Travis Fitzwater
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|State Representative
|22119.51
|2214
|34664
|1361.62
|15765.08
|0
|0
|Friends Of Curtis Trent
|Curtis
|Trent
|State Representative
|76457.06
|18746
|21496
|11025.34
|17634.7
|0
|0
|Danny Busick 4 Rural MO
|Danny
|Busick
|State Representative
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of Kari L Chesney
|Kari
|Chesney
|State Representative
|9212.67
|3757.45
|16367.22
|714.43
|5335.33
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Ian Mackey
|Ian
|Mackey
|State Representative
|19377.54
|2752.37
|25818.25
|1235.71
|16896.59
|0
|0
|Haden For State Representative
|Kent
|Haden
|State Representative
|28199.7
|7050
|37085
|4664.75
|10618.93
|0
|0
|Jeff Justus For Representative
|Jeff
|Justus
|State Representative
|286.39
|0
|11562.99
|0
|1631.22
|0
|2823.17
|Will Perry for State Rep
|William
|Perry
|State Representative
|11810.61
|12075
|26574.55
|7642.9
|10726.61
|0
|4000
|Citizens for Atchison
|Darrell
|Atchison
|State Representative
|16053.74
|24670
|32972.7
|14401.1
|16768.96
|19120
|19120
|Aaliyah Bailey for Missouri
|Aaliyah
|Bailey
|State Representative
|10854
|13499.2
|15204.01
|3425.61
|4222.02
|0
|122.01
|Citizens To Elect Doug Richey
|Doug
|Richey
|State Representative
|19714.8
|5235
|24951.24
|105
|2320.56
|0
|1000
|Citizens For Derek Grier
|Derek
|Grier
|State Representative
|31216.18
|1550
|50391.79
|3044.77
|58636.26
|0
|0
|Citizens for Phifer
|Barbara
|Phifer
|State Representative
|15064.43
|7415
|21591.19
|1851.7
|5575.57
|0
|0
|Lauderdale for the Lake
|Duell
|Lauderdale
|State Representative
|4940.28
|3149.26
|9748.42
|3968.04
|4808.14
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Cindy Berne 2020
|Cynthia
|Berne
|State Representative
|15389.09
|20137
|21037
|3074.76
|3137.91
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Benny Earl Thomas H-124
|Benny
|Thomas
|State Representative
|8882.37
|3677.97
|41766.47
|16900.15
|32884.1
|0
|10000
|Sharpe For Rep
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|State Representative
|19585.41
|500
|24825
|914.48
|9847.4
|0
|35000
|Pitman For Missouri
|Lee
|Pitman
|State Representative
|2833.09
|3550
|5147.41
|1218.15
|1362.37
|50
|50
|Patterson For Missouri
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|State Representative
|98418.56
|5250
|66400
|625
|26309
|0
|0
|Citizens for Ron Copeland
|Ronald
|Copeland
|State Representative
|12721.84
|19852.25
|23492.25
|9673.82
|10450.41
|0
|0
|ArtSchaaf4MO30
|Arthur
|Schaaf
|State Representative
|200
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians With Jeffery Pogue
|Jeffery
|Pogue
|State Representative
|13571.93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Nurrenbern for Missouri
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|State Representative
|49289.06
|14503.19
|60755.68
|4484.14
|9326.62
|0
|5000
|Fogle for Missouri
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|State Representative
|50161.02
|19446.52
|63116.49
|3793.1
|4490.98
|0
|0
|Webb For House Rep
|Helena
|Webb
|State Representative
|25844.21
|13492.28
|40082.07
|2721.07
|9161.62
|0
|0
|Citizens For Beyer
|Chris
|Beyer
|State Representative
|4056.03
|2875
|2875
|0
|0
|-750
|796.86
|Friends Of Staggs
|Ron
|Staggs
|State Representative
|3248.24
|1492
|10626.74
|761.36
|6276.76
|0
|3200
|Nowlin For The 134th
|Derrick
|Nowlin
|State Representative
|1714.16
|1091.1
|6658.3
|437.34
|4302.39
|0
|39.47
|Committee To Elect Robert Sauls
|Robert
|Sauls
|State Representative
|18853.25
|3105
|67248.75
|5186.76
|43576.64
|0
|1471.14
|Committee to Elect Laura Loyacono
|Laura
|Loyacono
|State Representative
|14439.1
|5634
|29649
|5443.17
|15009.9
|0
|10000
|Citizens For Crystal Quade
|Crystal
|Quade
|State Representative
|43502.25
|11281
|85113.14
|9859.05
|47540.17
|0
|0
|Friends for Eric Holmes
|Eric
|Holmes
|State Representative
|10695
|11445
|11445
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Weber For Missouri
|Emily
|Weber
|State Representative
|24329.42
|7933
|27472.37
|894.12
|2842.95
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Paula Brown
|Paula
|Brown
|State Representative
|19442.36
|17606
|105427
|6229.55
|80590.4
|0
|0
|Citizens For Jeff Parnell
|Jeffrey
|Parnell
|State Representative
|4.15
|1615
|1615
|1610.85
|1610.85
|0
|0
|Friends Of Sara Walsh
|Sara
|Walsh
|State Representative
|23421.1
|13056.91
|36690.18
|2436.99
|18370.79
|0
|1000
|Committee To Elect Becky Ruth
|Becky
|Ruth
|State Representative
|4908.14
|3046
|31224.1
|2842.27
|27488.15
|0
|0
|Phyllis Hardwick for Missouri
|Phyllis
|Hardwick
|State Representative
|19515.04
|22930.73
|35330.73
|13265.84
|17206.77
|3000
|8375
|Committee To Elect Jean Evans
|Jean
|Evans
|State Representative
|185.3
|0
|4201
|816.45
|33070.91
|0
|0
|Doll for Missouri
|Johanna
|Doll
|State Representative
|21572.4
|27923.25
|27923.25
|8824.12
|8824.12
|2731.52
|2731.52
|Merkel for Missouri
|Tyler
|Merkel
|State Representative
|7222.55
|5724
|23509
|8568.08
|16036.45
|0
|0
|Elect Sammie Arnold
|Sammie
|Arnold
|State Representative
|541.36
|1918
|1918
|1376.64
|1376.64
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Brant Harber
|Brant
|Harber
|State Representative
|0
|0
|0
|2705.77
|2705.77
|2705.77
|2705.77
|Friends For Francis
|Rick
|Francis
|State Representative
|39537.79
|1524.55
|78837.57
|184.69
|39759.87
|0
|0
|Bill Hardwick For Missouri
|Bill
|Hardwick
|State Representative
|7954.48
|3350.72
|15266.89
|2860.69
|4987.58
|232.99
|5532.99
|Rogers for Progress
|Drew
|Rogers
|State Representative
|11263.1
|8532.75
|42460.9
|6638.81
|30802.05
|0
|0
|Friends Of Shaul
|Dan
|Shaul
|State Representative
|11683.41
|3250
|27509.53
|4447.73
|35379.03
|0
|0
|Friends Of Richard Brown
|Richard
|Brown
|State Representative
|6948.69
|1650
|72992.25
|2000
|12126.63
|-50000
|0
|Voters for Patty Lewis
|Patricia
|Lewis
|State Representative
|38297.04
|13189
|61940.6
|12021.18
|20752.16
|0
|0
|Southeast Missourians For Morse
|Herman
|Morse
|State Representative
|5031.73
|0
|23095
|549.08
|14645.73
|0
|7273.33
|Friends of Nola Wood
|Nola
|Wood
|State Representative
|1089.44
|1771.51
|1771.51
|682.07
|682.07
|0
|0
|Team Teona McGhaw-Boure'
|Teona
|McGhaw-Boure'
|State Representative
|8171.39
|10892.6
|19238.18
|6003.28
|8546.09
|150
|150
|Sharp for House
|Mark
|Sharp
|State Representative
|8195.41
|8637.02
|17789.16
|2342.38
|9056.86
|0
|0
|Holden for Missouri
|Jaret
|Holden
|State Representative
|670.03
|11540.5
|16471.47
|14317.75
|14820.95
|6540
|6540
|Committee To Elect Doug Clemens
|Doug
|Clemens
|State Representative
|27575.74
|4490
|30539.72
|90
|9771.27
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Yolanda Young
|Yolanda
|Young
|State Representative
|1717.9
|600
|850
|782.3
|824.3
|0
|0
|Friends of Michael Burton
|Michael
|Burton
|State Representative
|2907
|3120
|3120
|213
|213
|2500
|2500
|LaDonna Appelbaum For Missouri
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|State Representative
|29993.72
|5840
|30360.12
|3272.73
|23600.6
|3272.73
|8034.16
|Missourians For Cody Smith
|David
|Smith
|State Representative
|90812.01
|7875
|241657.65
|7737.67
|124232.17
|0
|0
|Citizens For Allen Andrews
|Allen
|Andrews
|State Representative
|18418.9
|0.39
|33669.39
|25.13
|29852.91
|0
|14.85
|Donald B Mayhew FSR
|Donald
|Mayhew
|State Representative
|4246.36
|0
|9430.02
|800
|5500.16
|0
|18425.57
|Friends of Jamie Braden
|Jamie
|Braden
|State Representative
|408.55
|1575
|2130
|1420.5
|1721.45
|0
|0
|Craig Fishel For State Representative
|Craig
|Fishel
|State Representative
|13491.66
|1046
|17722.42
|824.41
|4399.87
|0
|8200
|Friends of McCormick
|Jeffrey
|McCormick
|State Representative
|4508.12
|4508.12
|4508.12
|2558.12
|2558.12
|5116.24
|5116.24
|Committee to Elect Jason Shaffer
|Jason
|Shaffer
|State Representative
|8513.06
|17310
|17310
|8796.94
|8796.94
|10000
|10000
|Barnes For State Representative - Dist 28th
|Jerome
|Barnes
|State Representative
|13337.29
|1173
|8673
|170.12
|1993.47
|110
|2360
|Friends Of Mary Elizabeth Coleman
|Mary
|Coleman
|State Representative
|31792.77
|11411
|115498.6
|5047.36
|81540.51
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Keri Ingle
|Keri
|Ingle
|State Representative
|41896.47
|20456.72
|53912.44
|3855.87
|24592.02
|5000
|5000
|Faber for House 58
|Timothy
|Faber
|State Representative
|2735.42
|4801
|7401
|2846.81
|4490.74
|500
|1000
|Friends Of Barry Hovis
|Barry
|Hovis
|State Representative
|2055.53
|0
|3132.32
|895
|975.25
|0
|25350
|Committee to Elect Bishop Davidson
|Bishop
|Davidson
|State Representative
|17959.68
|1524.51
|34526.47
|6838.1
|16534.09
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Wiley Price IV
|Wiley
|Price
|State Representative
|12899.9
|2000
|14400
|1579
|5491.92
|0
|0
|Dolan for Missouri
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|State Representative
|18892.12
|15364.4
|23188.24
|3076.04
|3207.88
|0
|5000
|Michael L Johnson for State Rep
|Michael
|Johnson
|State Representative
|4815.57
|5336
|5336
|520.43
|520.43
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Daniel Romine
|Daniel
|Romine
|State Representative
|2674.32
|750
|5250
|2350.68
|2575.26
|0
|2000
|Buchheit-Courtway for Missouri
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|State Representative
|21065.04
|12810.6
|30312.42
|5054.86
|7038.96
|2000
|7000
|Citizens For Gretchen Bangert
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|State Representative
|11706.51
|3300
|13172
|2859.78
|8560.16
|0
|2076.01
|Citizens 4 Dr. Lisa Thomas
|Lisa
|Thomas
|State Representative
|19095.26
|1796
|25296
|4613.5
|6200.74
|0
|0
|Citizens For Lakeysha Bosley
|Lakeysha
|Bosley
|State Representative
|16403.98
|990
|12540
|0
|2896.49
|-1000
|4000
|Friends to Elect Gragg
|Jamie
|Gragg
|State Representative
|158.94
|2397.52
|2397.52
|1262.28
|1262.28
|0
|0
|Travis Smith for Representative.com
|Travis
|Smith
|State Representative
|6087.6
|21500
|21500
|17305.93
|17305.93
|21500
|26500
|Friends of Trish Gunby
|Trish
|Gunby
|State Representative
|64834.31
|37765.48
|57864.42
|10643.79
|27237.33
|0
|0
|Citizens For Shane Roden
|Shane
|Roden
|State Representative
|6426.55
|0
|18747
|200
|32504.07
|0
|0
|Kiehne For Missouri
|John
|Kiehne
|State Representative
|8426
|6000.68
|25785.1
|1975.37
|14795.62
|0
|0
|Friends of Michael Davis
|Michael
|Davis
|State Representative
|21918.07
|10010
|30235.17
|5354.2
|8296.94
|10000
|25100
|Friends For Jered Taylor
|Jered
|Taylor
|State Representative
|3372.11
|500
|9176.42
|1293.23
|9479.05
|0
|0
|Joshua Dunne for Missouri
|Joshua
|Dunne
|State Representative
|2293.6
|3391
|3391
|847.4
|847.4
|0
|0
|Bennie Cook for State Representative
|Bennie
|Cook
|State Representative
|2360.4
|2998
|2998
|637.6
|637.6
|0
|0
