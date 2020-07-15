 Press "Enter" to skip to content

July 2020 quarterly filings: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 15, 2020
  

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to the House. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
Committee to Elect Cynthia NugentCynthia NugentState Representative278.4390390111.6111.6250250
Friends for DorsettTonyDorsettState Representative2021.332378.012378.0128.6728.6710001000
Citizens to Elect Michael ToddMichaelToddState Representative367.4367.4367.40000
Committee to Elect Karen PlanalpKarenPlanalpState Representative795.551687.121687.12534.45534.4500
Bill Kidd For MissouriBillKiddState Representative57376.03180024263.345074.7119021.4400
Committee to Elect Rick Roeber to the 34thRickRoeberState Representative8562.953705.2622147.511992.873584.5600
Kevon GravesKevonGravesState Representative0000000
Friends of ShumwaySusanShumwayState Representative844.01958.071383.07286.09286.0900
Perry For MissouriJoniPerryState Representative3.612534704.68035963.89-2501750
James Williams for MO House 54JamesWilliamsState Representative1363.113251490117.89126.8900
Brown's Brigade for State RepresentativeTerryBrownState Representative6845.56275.59950.53716.368002.68800800
Missourians for BowenNathanBowenState Representative1142.795212.175662.174182.414507.2140004000
Friends Of Rory RowlandRoryRowlandState Representative11837.12005136321.154238.4427215.21-1000000
Missourians For ShieldsBrendaShieldsState Representative33825.12230018764.5722.162997.4400
Joe Adams For MissouriJoe AdamsState Representative4701.7620504826.31252722.0200
Boyd For MissouriJohnBoydState Representative181.751353131.1563.381246.2500
Committee to Elect Neal BarnesNealBarnesState Representative2746.194104.074104.071378.41378.420.5220.52
Citizens to Elect Bill HeisseWilliamHeisseState Representative1116.078001898.91529.49668.93500800
Families For Kimberly-Ann CollinsKimberlyCollinsState Representative14852.92502520291.124184.285163.200
Boris Abadzhyan for MissouriBorisAbadzhyanState Representative1680.04595595101.98101.9800
Friends Of Martha StevensMarthaStevensState Representative29830.487059059.58131.223380.6400
Committee To Elect Jason ChipmanJasonChipmanState Representative6028.2507600508.374077.8800
Haffner For MissouriMikeHaffnerState Representative36958.1440003235401160.0500
Dave Griffith For State RepresentativeDaveGriffithState Representative11591.422200116957.51427.46103612.0600
Friends For Chris Dodson DinkinsChrisDinkinsState Representative11965.56150024910240000
Friends Of Steve HelmsSteveHelmsState Representative32618.48909626897.42974.515730.6500
Citizens for SchwadronAdamSchwadronState Representative4207.1920258032.491846.173713.550745.74
Bruce Sassmann Election CommitteeBruce SassmannState Representative9854.8763502685016519.5116995.13020500
Jamison for MissouriKennethJamisonState Representative35420.28339606.1734185.8900
Best Friends For MissouriKaren BestState Representative12105.315900207507710.718644.700
Missourians for Tina GoodrickTina GoodrickState Representative9220.37922.9815800.193758.185984.2320002000
Tom ReedTomReedState Representative04430.354430.350000
Committee To Elect HouxDanHouxState Representative28852.336046157854.271630.9687658.8900
Citizens For FalknerWilliamFalkner IIIState Representative8572.1216002675631.05681.0500
Schnelting For MissouriAdamSchneltingState Representative16913.63674524857.03760.5435620.6600
Citizens for Tim TaylorTimTaylorState Representative923.06455596954883.88771.9403000
Jack Bates for State RepresentativeJackBatesState Representative979.710001600157.17620.310001600
Dottie Bailey For Missouri DorothyBaileyState Representative6975.282275195652766.3511316.64-1140.192155.57
Vicke Kepling For MO 135VickeKeplingState Representative2416.5530607738.551782.87521000
Rogers For MissouriWesleyRogersState Representative16062.48260033696.75834.1410335.50500
Jessica DeVoto For MissouriJessicaDeVotoState Representative330.031047.351727.35947.36988.9700
Pollitt For House Of RepresentativesBradleyPollittState Representative20986.8920045730.1820.4520583.1100
Citizens For EgglestonJEgglestonState Representative44422.53110014150177.73426.800
Citizens To Elect Tom HurstTomHurstState Representative6.120470004753.5200
Committee to Elect Troy JeffersonTroyJeffersonState Representative22542552530030000
Friends of Wally LongWallyLongState Representative1808.594706.435579.315652.236996.6515001500
Citizens To Elect Bruce DegrootBruceDegrootState Representative13078.931104653796.094684.3934328.1403500
Friends Of Ron HicksRonHicksState Representative3791.8906635149.11573.1100
Wick Thomas For MissouriNicholasThomasState Representative5114.5610109.9710891.492530.473109.0400
People to Elect Yonnee FortsonYonnee FortsonState Representative767.9511701170402.05402.0500
Ashley Aune for MissouriAshleyAuneState Representative8508.0714425150003649.43751.9300
Committee to Elect Lisa ReesLisaReesState Representative503.9914201420526.01526.0100
Friends Of Wayne WallingfordAWallingfordState Representative89770.142763.73158260.396825.31103408.4900
Committee to Elect Allison SchoolcraftAllisonSchoolcraftState Representative344.1620066525.930.8400
The Committee To Elect Steve ButzSteveButzState Representative30546.84160030549.8436032500
Citizens For Brad HudsonBradleyHudsonState Representative9126.722508031.84157.262654.3300
Citizens For LovascoTonyLovascoState Representative16307.962511226.7528.92809.6600
Friends of Don BaragaryDonBaragaryState Representative3581.99732099203247.355038.0100
Hannegan For State RepresentativeTomHanneganState Representative1642.94169561452124.54561.0905178.86
Hill For MissouriJustinHillState Representative16457.131300442464978.9939591.400
Citizens for Colby MurphyColbyMurphyState Representative398.1916201620926.81926.8100
Citizens to Elect Aaron CraigAaronCraigState Representative595800940555500
The Committee to Elect James ShackelfordJamesShackelfordState Representative15734.3414569.7425567.044260.668869.200
Perry For The PeopleRickeyPerryState Representative2333.1600138.84138.8400
Friends For Vic AbundisVictorAbundisState Representative956.45850116520002408.1200
Friends Of Lane RobertsLaneRobertsState Representative13372.850011971.250814.4600
Friends for Ed LewisEdwinLewisState Representative3965.173348.88018.571091.763913.8800
Anderson For MissouriChipAndersonState Representative22990.7434512.0634512.0610550.0310550.039028.719028.71
Friends Of Rusty BlackRustyBlackState Representative9584.6855024792816.1613779.9300
Darlene Breckenridge for 8th District State RepresentativeBrendaBreckenridgeState Representative1485.21261549722892.774064.220117.43
Friends of Christine Hyman for MissouriChristine HymanState Representative3612.0712967.0512967.055951.985951.98129129
Citizens To Elect Jay Mosley LLCJermondMosleyState Representative2903.41334617488.083013.8211569.3200
O'DonnellForMissouri.comMichaelO'DonnellState Representative9393.732450245017017000
Friends of Scott CazaddScottCazaddState Representative198920002000111100
Elect Ben BakerBenBakerState Representative17891.2386372306.191692.450924.3200
The Seitz Conservative CoalitionBrianSeitzState Representative1549.2212255093.571917.253340.7800
Sander for MissouriChrisSanderState Representative11003.8616866.6616866.665862.85862.812833.3312833.33
Henderson For MissouriMikeHendersonState Representative44546.234424.55194141.015678.2530046.3800
Elect Luke BarberLukeBarberState Representative1138.151575157547.9547.951.11.1
Patricia Pike For State Representative-126PatriciaPikeState Representative3538.1819504546.75945.53947.6100
Friends For Chuck BasyeCharles BasyeState Representative31411.8413221216785.781939.51208224.1709
Pietzman For The PeopleRandyPietzmanState Representative6366.16079341.89508.8353105.1700
Fiala for MissouriTerrenceFialaState Representative526.39894.341729.34725.85912.95500500
Committee To Elect Ann KelleyAnnKelleyState Representative3511.262660.416854.691820.3114654.381906.454036.45
Citizens for OwenBillOwenState Representative14773.512333.427884.19694.7712458.5900
Committee to Elect Jean PrettoEmma JeanPrettoState Representative14023.131365924559.874511.719986.7400
Friends Of Peggy McGaughPeggyMcGaughState Representative11528.2975075058358300
Empower Missourians HaileyAaronHaileyState Representative100000000
Go West For MissouriRichardWest State Representative2383.784300148976981.5811891.2200
Citizens to Elect Neil SmithNeilSmithState Representative20.1152511041200.891779.8900
Committee To Elect Bob BromleyRobertBromleyState Representative30161.620003072503289.45043000
Committee To Elect David EvansDavidEvansState Representative3732.8280010276.4258712307.22013800
Friends For Jeff MessengerJeffreyMessengerState Representative17937.4402855008194.05023731.25
Friends of John VossJohnVossState Representative13529.073926.6223959.953340.719315.93-159.92250
Sarah Unsicker For State RepresentativeSarahUnsickerState Representative19571.45803127413.741497.1219864.1700
Citizens For SimmonsJohnSimmonsState Representative18932.96565018572389.7911105.2700
Chris Hager for MissouriChrisHagerState Representative1736.352116211689.6589.6500
Friends of Angie SchaeferAngieSchaeferState Representative2151.6249524952317.932317.931974.531974.53
Committee to Elect Wade KieferWadeKieferState Representative1185.12450149010.9314.8800
Connor Nowalk for MissouriConnorNowalkState Representative14649.3815524.9619878.973489.574979.5900
Citizens to Elect Kurtis GregoryKurtisGregoryState Representative20878.08280032934.4917811961.4100
Webb for MissouriJohnWebbState Representative792.412001700710907.610001500
Committee to Elect Marlene TerryMarleneTerryState Representative1400.3717301730329.63329.6300
Boggs for MissouriMitchellBoggs State Representative19470.647079.743529.79914.9924059.0609000
Citizens For Dan StacyDanStacyState Representative5212.29495014726.131479.3515149.81-6001700
Citizens For MitchellMacyMitchellState Representative24092.231275392407114.7514677.71011100
McKinney in the HouseBrendaMcKinneyState Representative935.2248.51488.5263.28263.2800
Railsback for MissouriRandallRailsbackState Representative2887.885140.91596711833.7914677.0100
Chris Brown for Missouri HouseChrisBrownState Representative11434.42115013275563.271840.5805400
Rudy Veit For State RepresentativeRudyVeitState Representative15759.66378.4118157.891657.0614783.2100
Friends to Elect Jim KalberlohJamesKalberlohState Representative4874.536700102653887.994890.477501250
McDaniel For State RepresentativeAndrewMcDanielState Representative2856.93200042501492.473554.1100
Patrons Of Jeff PorterJeffPorterState Representative25785.76200092645.3911054628.9400
SteveWest4MissouriJohnWestState Representative1225.47100014323.4915111310.9700
Friends Of Nick SchroerNickSchroerState Representative53844.855900552552827.9527645.5500
Gregory For MissouriDavidGregoryState Representative30523.025065996.026469.8736633.01013181
Friends Of Raychel ProudieRaychelProudieState Representative6241.5637180461030.064987.6200
Betteridge for HouseWilliamBetteridgeState Representative1050834083400000
Friends of Fauss for House CommitteeRonFaussState Representative26.54945945939.62939.6221.1621.16
Woodrow Polston CampaignWoodrowPolstonState Representative14.96934.381771.571352.461545.46490490
Citizens For GriesheimerAaronGriesheimerState Representative20607.99735029911840.7512895.400
Wright For MissouriDaleWrightState Representative22598.533900375828.42316530606.47-2000000
Friends of Luke HagedornLukeHagedornState Representative5697661566151498.361498.36580.36580.36
Alex Riley for State Representative AlexRileyState Representative20085.88717735031.299189.4514502.8200
Friends Of Adrian PlankAdrianPlankState Representative10254.235395.5424670.993935.2414103.6100
Citizens for Heather DoddHeatherDoddState Representative1976.3233555672.33371.544824.631332.151710.45
Friends Of Rob VescovoRobVescovoState Representative126185.55103462620912950.0531015.0600
Citizens For WiemannJohnWiemannState Representative51491.951119184838.481410.3742887.1500
The Committee To Keep Up With JonesGabrielJonesState Representative7594.228780.5420665.547104.5111741.3702000
Friends of Ryan JonesRyanJonesState Representative6693.091294.1111403.681898.384701.0404500
Plocher For MissouriDeanPlocherState Representative167578.72096657.348944.1849554.0400
Tracy Grundy for MissouriTracyGrundyState Representative1196.551239.071799.07333.28602.5200
Friends Of Judy MorganJudyMorganState Representative32588.640451351646.9900
Friends For Hardy BillingtonHardyBillingtonState Representative22390.832400170282.79500054851.65-5000015650
Mccreery For MissouriTracyMccreeryState Representative128018.953975361935.983494.1500
Together With SchaperDaleSchaperState Representative8008008000000
McGirl For State RepMichaelMcGirlState Representative44407.533774.5567074.6920512199.39019043.5
Citizens for WoodyDavidWoodyState Representative5143.967921.219592.075354.6711180.9700
Committee To Elect Chris CarterChrisCarterState Representative1320.0761001495107087.66181581.0800
Hogan for RepresentativeEdwinHoganState Representative0000000
Manlove For MissouriAshleyManloveState Representative11908.036726.5246679.145390.9733830.5404730
Citizens For Donna BaringerDonnaBaringerState Representative46453.565596213851415.48529.5700
Citizens to elect Joe Combs for State Representative of District 155JoeCombsState Representative2400350035001100110000
Manring4MO128MarvinManringState Representative8377.079018.079018.0735135100
Friends Of Kip KendrickKipKendrickState Representative70329.32132020129.35150011489.7500
Cindy Slimp For The PeopleCindySlimpState Representative3280.03532597890.72675.6600
Friends of Willard HaleyWillardHaleyState Representative14225.78574.3721974.376149.887294.3012000
Committee to Elect Nick AllisonNickolasAllisonState Representative3652968.792968.791335133500
Friends of KimbrowJamesKimbrowState Representative14850.473105.3623106.347810.878255.87019800
Citizens For Cheri Toalson ReischCheriReischState Representative12449.01532246949400.7836254.2600
Dave Gragg For MissouriDaveGraggState Representative3722.32109.052219.0554.5970200
Committee to Elect Ann ZimpferAnnZimpferState Representative7110.719075.979075.971965.261965.26450.97450.97
Simmons 4 HouseConnieSimmonsState Representative2505005000000
Citizens For DergesTriciaDergesState Representative012276.7312276.7312276.7312276.7310876.7310876.73
Friends of Terry ThompsonTerryThompsonState Representative33155.27150013456.291027.761778.27-500020000
Committee To Elect John BlackJohnBlackState Representative19558.71154620888.581501413.5200
Citizens To Elect Alan GrayAlanGrayState Representative5766.0712506096.762738.267105.3900
Burgess 4 MissouriTerryBurgessState Representative1631.86229947952376.832873.1400
Ingrid Burnett For MissouriIngridBurnettState Representative26313.062404035817.42553.8217240.92010500
Committee to Elect Bill OttoBillOttoState Representative13973.591050115296458.2892.4100
Citizens for Dean VanSchoiackDeanVanSchoiackState Representative3851.416280169356944.713083.5904500
Munzinger For Missouri 136JeffMunzingerState Representative41254.812130.550340.24161.415190.1100
Citizens For Nathan TateNathanTateState Representative22457.163349.188690.752860.8960576.0100
Friends Of Mark EllebrachtMarkEllebrachtState Representative23552.551185261686.2510418.5240700.85-15000
Jacque Sample for MissouriJacqueSampleState Representative6033.43299613765.651303.37247.3200
Frank S DeVenuto Committee to ElectFrankDeVenutoState Representative58601670516705105951059500
Committee to Elect Mike MoehlenkampMikeMoehlenkampState Representative3661.315787.95787.91788.691788.6900
Mindi Smith for MissouriMindiSmithState Representative2028.3698124033.9952.6400
Friends Of Rodger L ReedyRodgerReedyState Representative6938.141350113753207559.8300
Hurlbert for MissouriJoshuaHurlbertState Representative22655.19473526245.27310.573169.81010000
Citizens for Bridget Walsh MooreBridgetMooreState Representative19033.4715111276944052.588370.5300
Friends Of Erica HoffmanEricaHoffmanState Representative17103.755493.715806.34268.737200.5700
Citizens For DoganShamedDoganState Representative27194150099001073.218885.9500
Riggs For MissouriLouisRiggsState Representative12145.5125028137.862903.6711366.1400
Citizens For MurphyJamesMurphyState Representative15215.596884.6626598.191136.178960.7202082.29
Friends For WindhamKevinWindhamState Representative3604.31143743781.92744.3738473.1900
Committee to Elect Jamie Burger HD # 148JamieBurgerState Representative24037.4610610415685802.7216520.54050
Friends Of Jeff KnightJeffKnightState Representative16027.624674.5575730.171814.5255943.3800
Friends For Travis FitzwaterTravisFitzwaterState Representative22119.512214346641361.6215765.0800
Friends Of Curtis TrentCurtisTrentState Representative76457.06187462149611025.3417634.700
Danny Busick 4 Rural MODannyBusickState Representative0000000
Friends of Kari L ChesneyKariChesneyState Representative9212.673757.4516367.22714.435335.3300
Committee to Elect Ian MackeyIanMackeyState Representative19377.542752.3725818.251235.7116896.5900
Haden For State RepresentativeKentHadenState Representative28199.77050370854664.7510618.9300
Jeff Justus For RepresentativeJeffJustusState Representative286.39011562.9901631.2202823.17
Will Perry for State RepWilliamPerryState Representative11810.611207526574.557642.910726.6104000
Citizens for Atchison Darrell AtchisonState Representative16053.742467032972.714401.116768.961912019120
Aaliyah Bailey for MissouriAaliyah BaileyState Representative1085413499.215204.013425.614222.020122.01
Citizens To Elect Doug RicheyDougRicheyState Representative19714.8523524951.241052320.5601000
Citizens For Derek GrierDerekGrierState Representative31216.18155050391.793044.7758636.2600
Citizens for PhiferBarbaraPhiferState Representative15064.43741521591.191851.75575.5700
Lauderdale for the LakeDuellLauderdaleState Representative4940.283149.269748.423968.044808.1400
Committee To Elect Cindy Berne 2020CynthiaBerneState Representative15389.0920137210373074.763137.9100
Committee to Elect Benny Earl Thomas H-124Benny Thomas State Representative8882.373677.9741766.4716900.1532884.1010000
Sharpe For RepGregorySharpeState Representative19585.4150024825914.489847.4035000
Pitman For MissouriLeePitmanState Representative2833.0935505147.411218.151362.375050
Patterson For MissouriJonathanPattersonState Representative98418.565250664006252630900
Citizens for Ron CopelandRonaldCopelandState Representative12721.8419852.2523492.259673.8210450.4100
ArtSchaaf4MO30ArthurSchaafState Representative2002002000000
Missourians With Jeffery PogueJefferyPogueState Representative13571.93000000
Maggie Nurrenbern for MissouriMargaret "Maggie"NurrenbernState Representative49289.0614503.1960755.684484.149326.6205000
Fogle for MissouriElizabethFogleState Representative50161.0219446.5263116.493793.14490.9800
Webb For House RepHelenaWebbState Representative25844.2113492.2840082.072721.079161.6200
Citizens For BeyerChrisBeyerState Representative4056.032875287500-750796.86
Friends Of StaggsRonStaggsState Representative3248.24149210626.74761.366276.7603200
Nowlin For The 134thDerrickNowlinState Representative1714.161091.16658.3437.344302.39039.47
Committee To Elect Robert SaulsRobertSaulsState Representative18853.25310567248.755186.7643576.6401471.14
Committee to Elect Laura LoyaconoLauraLoyaconoState Representative14439.15634296495443.1715009.9010000
Citizens For Crystal QuadeCrystalQuadeState Representative43502.251128185113.149859.0547540.1700
Friends for Eric HolmesEricHolmesState Representative1069511445114450000
Emily Weber For MissouriEmilyWeberState Representative24329.42793327472.37894.122842.9500
Committee To Elect Paula BrownPaulaBrownState Representative19442.36176061054276229.5580590.400
Citizens For Jeff ParnellJeffreyParnellState Representative4.15161516151610.851610.8500
Friends Of Sara WalshSaraWalshState Representative23421.113056.9136690.182436.9918370.7901000
Committee To Elect Becky RuthBeckyRuthState Representative4908.14304631224.12842.2727488.1500
Phyllis Hardwick for MissouriPhyllisHardwickState Representative19515.0422930.7335330.7313265.8417206.7730008375
Committee To Elect Jean EvansJeanEvansState Representative185.304201816.4533070.9100
Doll for MissouriJohannaDollState Representative21572.427923.2527923.258824.128824.122731.522731.52
Merkel for MissouriTylerMerkelState Representative7222.555724235098568.0816036.4500
Elect Sammie ArnoldSammieArnoldState Representative541.36191819181376.641376.6400
Committee to Elect Brant HarberBrantHarberState Representative0002705.772705.772705.772705.77
Friends For FrancisRickFrancisState Representative39537.791524.5578837.57184.6939759.8700
Bill Hardwick For MissouriBillHardwickState Representative7954.483350.7215266.892860.694987.58232.995532.99
Rogers for ProgressDrewRogersState Representative11263.18532.7542460.96638.8130802.0500
Friends Of ShaulDanShaulState Representative11683.41325027509.534447.7335379.0300
Friends Of Richard BrownRichardBrownState Representative6948.69165072992.25200012126.63-500000
Voters for Patty LewisPatriciaLewisState Representative38297.041318961940.612021.1820752.1600
Southeast Missourians For MorseHermanMorseState Representative5031.73023095549.0814645.7307273.33
Friends of Nola WoodNolaWoodState Representative1089.441771.511771.51682.07682.0700
Team Teona McGhaw-Boure'TeonaMcGhaw-Boure'State Representative8171.3910892.619238.186003.288546.09150150
Sharp for HouseMarkSharpState Representative8195.418637.0217789.162342.389056.8600
Holden for MissouriJaretHoldenState Representative670.0311540.516471.4714317.7514820.9565406540
Committee To Elect Doug ClemensDougClemensState Representative27575.74449030539.72909771.2700
Committee to Elect Yolanda YoungYolandaYoungState Representative1717.9600850782.3824.300
Friends of Michael BurtonMichaelBurtonState Representative29073120312021321325002500
LaDonna Appelbaum For MissouriLaDonnaAppelbaumState Representative29993.72584030360.123272.7323600.63272.738034.16
Missourians For Cody SmithDavidSmithState Representative90812.017875241657.657737.67124232.1700
Citizens For Allen AndrewsAllenAndrewsState Representative18418.90.3933669.3925.1329852.91014.85
Donald B Mayhew FSRDonaldMayhewState Representative4246.3609430.028005500.16018425.57
Friends of Jamie BradenJamieBradenState Representative408.55157521301420.51721.4500
Craig Fishel For State RepresentativeCraigFishelState Representative13491.66104617722.42824.414399.8708200
Friends of McCormickJeffreyMcCormickState Representative4508.124508.124508.122558.122558.125116.245116.24
Committee to Elect Jason ShafferJasonShafferState Representative8513.0617310173108796.948796.941000010000
Barnes For State Representative - Dist 28thJeromeBarnesState Representative13337.2911738673170.121993.471102360
Friends Of Mary Elizabeth ColemanMary ColemanState Representative31792.7711411115498.65047.3681540.5100
Committee To Elect Keri IngleKeriIngleState Representative41896.4720456.7253912.443855.8724592.0250005000
Faber for House 58TimothyFaberState Representative2735.42480174012846.814490.745001000
Friends Of Barry HovisBarry HovisState Representative2055.5303132.32895975.25025350
Committee to Elect Bishop DavidsonBishop DavidsonState Representative17959.681524.5134526.476838.116534.0900
Committee to Elect Wiley Price IVWileyPriceState Representative12899.920001440015795491.9200
Dolan for MissouriRhondaDolanState Representative18892.1215364.423188.243076.043207.8805000
Michael L Johnson for State RepMichaelJohnsonState Representative4815.5753365336520.43520.4300
Committee to Elect Daniel RomineDanielRomineState Representative2674.3275052502350.682575.2602000
Buchheit-Courtway for MissouriCyndiBuchheit-CourtwayState Representative21065.0412810.630312.425054.867038.9620007000
Citizens For Gretchen BangertGretchenBangertState Representative11706.513300131722859.788560.1602076.01
Citizens 4 Dr. Lisa ThomasLisaThomasState Representative19095.261796252964613.56200.7400
Citizens For Lakeysha BosleyLakeyshaBosleyState Representative16403.989901254002896.49-10004000
Friends to Elect GraggJamieGraggState Representative158.942397.522397.521262.281262.2800
Travis Smith for Representative.com Travis Smith State Representative6087.6215002150017305.9317305.932150026500
Friends of Trish GunbyTrishGunbyState Representative64834.3137765.4857864.4210643.7927237.3300
Citizens For Shane RodenShaneRodenState Representative6426.5501874720032504.0700
Kiehne For MissouriJohnKiehneState Representative84266000.6825785.11975.3714795.6200
Friends of Michael DavisMichaelDavisState Representative21918.071001030235.175354.28296.941000025100
Friends For Jered TaylorJeredTaylorState Representative3372.115009176.421293.239479.0500
Joshua Dunne for MissouriJoshuaDunneState Representative2293.633913391847.4847.400
Bennie Cook for State RepresentativeBennieCookState Representative2360.429982998637.6637.600
More from 2020 ElectionsMore posts in 2020 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »