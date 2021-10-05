Amid Missouri Senate race, Greitens ‘tours’ Arizona, Texas

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is heading to Arizona and Texas this week amid his U.S. Senate campaign for discussions on election and border security.

“These two states are ground zero for some of the most pressing issues facing our country today,” Greitens said in a statement. “In Arizona, the battle for election integrity has already proven that tens of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast in 2020 and, in Texas, the influx of illegal immigrants across the border shows the country is simply less safe with Joe Biden in office.”

The Republican candidate met with officials in Arizona Tuesday to discuss the results of the so-called “audit” in Arizona, an evaluation of the state’s presidential election results requested by Republican lawmakers that found President Joe Biden had, in fact, won the state.

Claims from some on the right that Biden lost the 2020 election to former President Donald Trump have been largely debunked.

Greitens toured the audit process in Arizona in June, pushing for similar audits in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Greitens is scheduled to meet with border security and law enforcement in Texas Wednesday to look at the state of the southern border and the Biden administration’s “mishandling of the crisis.”

Greitens has been endorsed by retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, who briefly served as former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, and former Trump advisor and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who signed on as national chair for Greitens’ campaign.

The disgraced former governor has been hosting a television show on “Real America’s Voice” network since last year. He served as Missouri’s governor until he stepped down in 2018 amid multiple investigations into sexual misconduct and campaign finance allegations. He announced his pursuit of the Senate seat in March.

Blunt announced he would forgo a re-election bid next year, leaving his seat up for grabs. Greitens faces off against Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the Republican primary.

A recent poll found Schmitt leading Greitens among likely Republican voters.