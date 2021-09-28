Legendary Sen. Jim Mathewson passes away at 83 years old

Jim Mathewson, the longest-serving Senate president pro tem, passed away at his home in Sedalia on Monday. Mathewson was 83 years old.

Called a “solution looking for a problem,” Mathewson was known for his masterful handling of the Senate. He was a fierce advocate of the annual Missouri State Fair held in his district. In the legislature, Mathewson secured funding for a new building at the fairgrounds that bears his name.

Mathewson served in the Senate from 1981-2005, stepping down when term limits were enacted. Following his Senate career, Mathewson served on the Missouri State Fair Commission as well as the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Mathewson was the youngest of eight children, born in Fristoe. He served in the U.S. Army after college and owned LeRoy’s Steakhouse in Sedalia for nearly 10 years before joining the Missouri Legislature, according to his obituary.

Former Congressman Ike Skelton honored Mathewson in a resolution in 2004, which said: “Through the years, Senator Mathewson has been successful in many impressive legislative initiatives. He is admired for his knowledge and courage. When the history of the Missouri Senate is written of this era, the name of Senator James Mathewson will have a prominent role. I am proud to call him my friend.”

In 2014, Mathewson was named one of the best senators in the past 25 years by The Missouri Times.

Arrangements are being handled by Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris.

“As Missouri’s longest-serving Senate Pro Tem, Jim will be remembered for his dedication to Missourians and love for this great state. He was a committed public servant and proud supporter of the Missouri State Fair. Jim’s work in the Missouri Senate will continue to positively impact Missourians for generations to come. Teresa and I extend our condolences to Jim’s family and friends,” said Gov. Mike Parson.

“With an easy smile, a word you could trust, and a work ethic that never waned, Jim was a generational leader of immense effect. His spirit will live on in the Missouri Senate,” said former Gov. Jay Nixon.

“Jim always described himself as a Benton County boy, but those of us who had the privilege of working and serving with him thought of him as a Missouri statesman. Jim’s leadership helped generations of Missourians,” said former Gov. Roger Wilson.

“He was the master of the Senate, he was my friend, and I will miss him,” said former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

“My thoughts are with the family, and friends, of former Senate President Pro Tem Jim Mathewson. On behalf of the Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus, we celebrate the life of Jim Mathewson — a veteran, senator, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and proud Missourian,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo.

“In a lot of ways, it’s the end of an era. Politics has become a very partisan, zero-sum endeavor, from the White House all the way down to the local courthouse. But Jim never approached legislating that way. He loved a good compromise far better than just running over the opposition, and Missourians are better for it, God love yah, don’t you know,” said Jack Cardetti, president of Tightline Public Affairs

“I’ve known Senator Mathewson since I was a kid. He was always such a kind man. He and my father, Bill, served in the legislature together for a number of years. My dad became the President Pro Tem after Jim in 1997. When I started in the Missouri House in 1999 Jim always looked out for me and I’m forever thankful to him. He cared deeply for our state and particularly his beloved people in Sedalia and the Missouri State Fair. Rest In Peace, Statesman,” said former Sen. Ryan McKenna.

“There’ll never be another man, Senator, or Pro Tem like Jim Mathewson. He led the Senate during some of its most productive sessions in our state’s history, and Missourians who may never know his name benefit from his work every single day,” said former Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple.

“He was a great person to work for. I loved his sense of humor,” said former Secretary of State Terry Spieler.

“It was certainly a privilege to serve with the Honorable Jim Mathewson in the Missouri Senate. He loved the Senate, he loved Missouri, and he loved public service. He taught me the unwritten rules of the Senate and how to get bills passed. Cheers to Senator Mathewson for a life well-lived,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman.

“Jim Mathewson was one of the best legislators I ever knew at refusing to ever take a disagreement personally. He was everybody’s friend all the time,” said David Steelman.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Senator Mathewson’s passing. I had the privilege of serving with Jim during his last term in the Missouri Senate and cherish that time. Jim felt it an honor to serve the people of Missouri. While a serious leader, Jim was prone to laughter and could tell a good joke. A statesman, he knew how to get the job done. Missouri is better off because Jim Mathewson was here, and cared,” said former Sen. Maida Coleman.

“He went out of his way to help me although I was just a freshman from a different party. In a conference committee on one of my bills, Senator Mathewson said, ‘How can we help him get this bill passed?’ I will never forget his generosity. I tried to emulate that,” said former Sen. David Pearce.

“He was the ultimate statesman that was respected and admired by all,” said former House Speaker Steven Tilley.

“He was there when I was in the House, and I remember him as someone friendly even to a lowly freshman representative, and I appreciated that. When I went to the Senate, he was brought back to spend a day and teach us about the Senate and its traditions. Those traditions meant a lot to him, and he didn’t care if you were a Democrat or a Republican, he cared about the Senate, and I always admired him for it,” said former Sen. Jay Wasson.