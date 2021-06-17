McCloskeys plead guilty to misdemeanor harassment, assault charges

Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the couple who became infamous after they waved their guns from their porch as a group of protestors gathered near their home in St. Louis last year — pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Mark McCloskey, who is a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree and agreed to a $750 fine. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of harassment in the second degree and agreed to a $2,000 fine.

Both McCloskeys agreed to turn over their firearms to the state.

“One year ago, an angry mob crashed through my gate and threatened my wife, my family, and my home. The prosecutor dropped all charges against me except for a claim that I put people in imminent fear of physical harm. That’s exactly what I did, that’s what the guns were for. And any time the mob comes and threatens me, I’ll do the same thing again to protect my family,” Mark McCloskey said in a statement to The Missouri Times.

“I will never back down to the liberal mob in the Senate, and I will always stand strong for Missouri.”

Mark McCloskey also addressed the incident in a video posted to Twitter Thursday in which both he and his wife hold guns. Mark McCloskey is wearing a pink polo like he did during the altercation last year.

A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family— I backed them down The mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my family They dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled “imminent fear” in the mob I’d do it again. pic.twitter.com/ECPsSwa2Iw — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021

The incident stemmed as nationwide protests broke out last year following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis. The officer who killed Floyd has since been convicted of murder. Protesters in St. Louis were marching to the mayor’s house when they turned onto the private street where the McCloskeys lived. The couple said there feared for their safety.

Judge Richard Callahan, the special prosecutor assigned to the case, said he did not take into consideration Mark McCloskey’s status as an attorney or rumors of a pardon from Gov. Mike Parson when handling the case.

“If by happenstance the governor does take the time to consider a pardon in this case, I hope it will trigger an interest in the backlog of pardon applicants who may or may not merit executive clemency, but at least deserve an answer,” Callahan said.