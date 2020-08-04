MDHEWD to host Return Strong Virtual Job Fair

As part of the state’s Return Strong efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The virtual job fair platform will include open job listings by industry, a chance for employers to host live chats, give presentations about the companies they work for and job opportunities, and speak with job candidates.

More than 200 employers have listed job openings, with around 125 available to connect with job seekers in the virtual setting.

“We hosted our first virtual job fair in July, and this week our goal is to connect even more qualified job seekers with hiring employers.” said Mardy Leathers, Director of Workforce Development. “There are a historic number of people seeking employment right now, so we hope to make this virtual experience just as impactful as any face-to-face job fair.”

More than 2,600 job candidates across the state have already registered for the virtual job fair on Wednesday. Registration closes at 4 p.m., Aug. 4, but the live link for day-of access will be added to the website at https://jobs.mo.gov/seeker-virtual-job-fair-registration.