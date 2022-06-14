Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association endorses Mike Kehoe for Governor

Jefferson City, Mo — Two years before the gubernatorial election, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has received yet another endorsement, this time from the Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA).

On issuing the early endorsement for the 2024 election, MAPA leadership cited Kehoe’s business background and career-long advocacy for critical infrastructure needs.

“We are proud to endorse Mike Kehoe for governor because he has been a leader on the front-lines helping move Missouri infrastructure forward and understands the critical role it plays in Missouri’s economy,” MAPA Executive Director Dale Williams said. “Our board is taking this unprecedented step to endorse Mike early because Missouri’s future depends on common sense leadership that Mike can provide to help our businesses grow jobs, our economy, and opportunities for all Missourians.”

MAPA was incorporated in 1990 by Missouri asphalt contractors to represent contractors with a desire to uphold the highest standards of quality and ethics. MAPA has 130 member companies that represent several thousand individuals working in the asphalt construction industry in Missouri and is the 10th major organization to endorse Kehoe.

“I am proud to receive this early support for governor from MAPA,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “They are an important partner in crafting common sense policies that protect jobs and help grow Missouri’s economy. I want to thank MAPA for this important endorsement and look forward to working with them on solutions to make Missouri a national leader in infrastructure.”

Kehoe is the only Republican who has declared candidacy for the race in 2024. No Democrats have declared candidacy either.

There is widespread speculation Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, son of former United States Attorney General, John Ashcroft, could also make a bid for the Republican primary soon. The younger Ashcroft was elected Secretary of State in 2016 and again in 2020.

Kehoe has recently received early 2024 endorsements from other leading advocacy organizations. Including the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri, Missouri Limestone Producers Association, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Agribusiness Association, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, and Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters.

The Kehoe campaign plans to make additional announcements from statewide organizations over the coming months.

Featured Image: Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks at the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education in the Capitol in 2022. (Provided)