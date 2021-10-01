Missouri Enterprise brings supply chain support to state’s manufacturers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Enterprise announced the September 1st, 2021, rollout of CONNEX™ Missouri, a new program designed to strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain.

CONNEX Missouri is a powerful online manufacturer database and connectivity platform provided as a no-cost resource for Missouri manufacturers. It’s designed to let manufacturers connect with each other, find local and domestic suppliers, explore production capabilities, and manage their supply chain. The system also has tools to help manufacturers identify single supplier risks and find opportunities for diversification in their supply chain.

“Missouri Enterprise is a part of the National Institute of Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership,” explains Dusty Cruise, President and CEO. “Our mission is to support Missouri manufacturers in every way we can, and CONNEX Missouri is a great resource to help our manufacturers become stronger and grow. We feel fortunate we were able to bring them this important tool.”

Cruise described the CONNEX Missouri system as a powerful, user-friendly tool for everyone in the manufacturing community.

“You control the details in your listing so companies that need you can find you — it’s like free advertising in the best manufacturing directory out there — and you can use it to find partners and suppliers with the capabilities you need, and you can connect and forge business relationships that make your company stronger. It’s also got advanced tools to help you manage your supply chain, identify risks, find alternative suppliers, and make your supply chain better. If you’re a Missouri manufacturer, just look us up at missourienterprise.org, reach out to us, and we’ll get you your login — at no cost to you.”

The rollout is also supported by Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM), whose President and CEO, Ray McCarty, tells us, “The disruptions to the supply chain during the pandemic made it perfectly clear to everyone how important it is to bring home as much of the supply chain as possible and source what we need locally and domestically whenever we can. Every Missouri manufacturer should reach out to Missouri Enterprise right now and be a part of the CONNEX Missouri program. It was built for them to help them grow and be stronger, and they should take advantage of it.”

About Missouri Enterprise

Missouri Enterprise is the MEP National Network™ Partner for the state of Missouri. The MEP is a unique public-private partnership that delivers comprehensive, proven solutions to U.S. manufacturers, fueling growth and advancing U.S. manufacturing. It’s focused on helping small and medium-sized manufacturers generate business results and thrive in today’s technology-driven economy. The MEP National Network comprises the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP), 51 MEP Centers located in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and its more than 1,400 trusted advisors and experts at approximately 375 MEP service locations, providing any U.S. manufacturer with access to resources they need to succeed.