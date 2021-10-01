Capitol Briefs: Parson declares October Show Me Excellence Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson declared October “Show Me Excellence Month” this week, joining operational leaders from Missouri’s state agencies to kick off a month of training opportunities.

Multiple presentations will be available to state employees beginning Oct. 4, including fireside chats, discussions about leadership and technology, and the Show Me Excellence Summit on Oct. 19. The summit will bring together members of each executive department, government improvement experts, and private-sector partners.

“Our cabinet is committed to making real change in state government,” Parson said. “As a state government, we must always look for ways to do better than we’ve done before, and Show Me Excellence Month is about all of our team members working together to find new and improved ways to serve Missourians.”

Missouri Director of Operational Excellence Cindy Dixon said the state’s focus was training employees with basic problem-solving skills to increase efficiency.

Show Me Excellence Month is organized and presented by Dixon and Deputy Director of Operational Excellence Aaron Dimmock.

More than 2,000 virtual attendees registered for last year’s summit. About 80 percent of attendees planned to implement changes after the event, according to a survey administered by the state.