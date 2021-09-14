New pro-Schmitt ad highlights his school mask mandate challenge

EXCLUSIVE — A new ad from Save Missouri Values, which supports Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate, is airing in two Missouri markets highlighting the attorney general’s fight against mask mandates in schools.

The 30-second spot is airing in cable markets in Cape Girardeau and Springfield. It features various news stories discussing Schmitt’s lawsuit filed last month.

“Thank you Eric Schmitt for standing up for Missouri families,” the ad said.

Schmitt filed a lawsuit last month challenging “arbitrary and capricious” mask mandates in public schools. The lawsuit said masks could be “detrimental” to children learning communication skills “at a critical stage of their development.”

“I fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking of kids. I think the parents ought to be able to make that decision based on science, based on evidence, and based on facts,” Schmitt said Sunday on This Week in Missouri Politics. “This idea the government is taking this much control over people’s lives, it’s time to say enough because the facts and the evidence don’t support it.”

Schmitt is one of a handful of Republicans running for U.S. Senate after Roy Blunt said he would not seek re-election. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey are also vying for the Republican nomination.