October quarterly filing reports: Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 16, 2020
  

Here are the October 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to the Senate. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
JamesCoyne97328.4328.4231.4231.400
RaymondKinney3609.556111.6514171.353694.9110561.800
CindyO'Laughlin62468.42525041200191.9711761.02-7000119028.39
WilliamWhite39569.5612650546854032.531905.60195000
MicheleKratky6363.5900116510756.800
MartinRucker I I3575.42010276.9406660.6200
KathySwan6804.058000329086.512144.85432016.06-1286.5798598.45
TimRemole2689.8108791574.324069.700
JaneCunningham20270.390463.160000
MikeCierpiot44421.2416320.4129256.243001.6554450.3900
Sandy Crawford252597.79975045464.951683.3126497.9800
DebLavender622962.57269574.36932329.63166977.28361922.500
AngelaMosley29032.5624562.0543020.461162.7311541.4900
GregRazer79139.1717725.9219443.224439.6160675.3500
Lincoln Hough178178.225375138563.558524.3178975.6500
KentScism0.2216543.8452818.830496.51452818.5815549.67368820.86
TonyLuetkemeyer373964.5654016.24381746.71164.313851.800
DennyHoskins130034.6927807.227807.217325.917325.900
JustinBrown61115.0515075503602.543749.94437562.3500
MichaelYounghanz5290.7911873.611873.62868.552868.5500
ElaineGannon15057.97473344733432956.0632956.06073672.01
BryanSpencer31267.6301281304185.8200
EricBurlison455186.2813943.72178703.23195.0284518.5500
DavidMartin174.0462523301109.851965.3700
Michael Hebron806.35501100121.75293.6500
RobertRoss14541.712.742.74357.67357.6700
AlanGreen11045.252517528.080.9915132.1400
JohnRizzo247495.3948859.9317616.653835.2279059.7100
Jason Bean30187.9940177.35318789.3513077.9287930.86047000
LaurenArthur430015.0261996.7661996.7635292.5135292.51292.5710877.7
SteveRoberts 45631.9125471.05360218.643876.74317909.4072454.65
KarlaEslinger177675.2253786.264635.216896.8719326.490150000
WilliamEigel45748.1111700256210.837643.89266149.54010008.2
TammyHarty9372.453035.9516267.233513.397491.8100
MeganGreen2468.332206.2121015.21415.6111423.88-6675.475000
DougBeck315916.63179441.9179441.9208469.64208469.6400
AndrewKoenig24758.7597918.5297918.52288417.11288417.11-40000
MikeBernskoetter161366.436003.750980.157134.0565023.0800
BrianWilliams153695.9911925240038.534565.1277597.100
GinaMitten49831.727.25647.585791.3811363.9700
JeffShawan13520.930.58431836.266408073.430267000
DavidLenihan50896.5423003.6523003.6557853.2857853.2830585.3783745.23
HollyRehder49275.8452825.03258925.485577.44413989.28017000
JudyBaker168903.0798620.18376196.66146303.46212366.02-123.493116.51
RickBrattin31521.250809.3192393.6920549.78258583.5407350
KarlaMay14527.2911601.2545465.256070.14121188.601291.88
RichardOrr13598.135507.916642.453668.265645.0300
CalebRowden398001.79176376833925.82116739.74438732.7100
MikeMoon12980.1416123.56243818.86642.73197516.83-8798.3755.96
