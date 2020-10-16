 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October quarterly filing reports: Statewide offices

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 16, 2020
  

Here are the October 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
EricSchmittAttorney General723132.41282719.41331920.41196290.82229434.4400
RichFinneranAttorney General136456.74124958.29191980.5462483.575344.18024200
EladGrossAttorney General5042.114100211724.412547.56185615.03-6968.136765.68
Rik Combs Governor79.06176.552947.85160.862082.5600
MikeParsonGovernor1673262.41081867.035079032.061331276.453152083.024755.9213619.63
NicoleGallowayGovernor1581997.311508630.332375612.862041754.532536700.300
James NeelyGovernor165193.260284863.5069018.480201969.13
MikeKehoeLieutenant Governor577446.21161118.42026613.2235789.441089295.7700
GregoryUpchurchLieutenant Governor123.560297503601.440750
KelleyDragooLieutenant Governor641.78175.48861.54044.2800
Alissia CanadyLieutenant Governor75910.6157218.91150558.9432014.8785247.54013099.21
JeremyGundelLieutenant Governor145.48634.52634.52634.52634.5200
JohnAshcroftSecretary of State408505.1148955542812.827675.96213971.04-91.150
YinkaFaletiSecretary of State436284.03196436.99738999.7769296.84288853.7400
ScottFitzpatrickState Treasurer376666.46114569.59583826.767656.45203372.4400
VickiEnglundState Treasurer7328.8636659.81169435.0660433.46143901.7504000
JamesLoomisStatewide Office7129.29000000
DavidSaterStatewide Office178167.530175009690.0100
DanHegemanStatewide Office124317.471945074303.921889.3439607.9300
GinaWalshStatewide Office135320114908.088940.67133801.1800
BenHarrisStatewide Office15030.380315003788.4800
EdEmeryStatewide Office4522.64070454.473838.9777978.300
DonaldPhillipsStatewide Office168.901282563537121.0300
JoeAullStatewide Office30.34000000
NathanBeardStatewide Office22301.71000000
DonnaPfautschStatewide Office6829.48085076.81482.9591931.5400
JackBondonStatewide Office5872.877938.577938.5765.765.700
Mike CunninghamStatewide Office19883.083102.4152175.83164.98199207.3600
NoelShullStatewide Office42087.03066464.063239.4191743.3500
CoraWalkerStatewide Office16312.6044005249.400
DaveMuntzelStatewide Office7638.850162301186.4119752.3100
NickMarshallStatewide Office14574.45005352598.1500
TommiePiersonStatewide Office25441.9325451.9325451.93101000
RobertOnderStatewide Office161796.621350067101.69603.48140281.4200
Gary CrossStatewide Office3505.57019649.883633.5821354.0300
GaryRomineStatewide Office15813.660133267.5340058955.4200
HeatherSilvermanStatewide Office3975.5104195.41245.731255.4900
JillSchuppStatewide Office128255.41014089.711018.1728766.8800
EricGreitensStatewide Office266868.1506268922.0986572.376494582.594603.7811485.19
ScottSiftonStatewide Office335985.150679518.181185.27418203.0300
PatConwayStatewide Office8068.97028936.9450036092.0900
CalebJonesStatewide Office85485.7900101011300
RobertRichardsonStatewide Office49803.9429.211904.21024177.9500
ElijahHaahrStatewide Office273592.3501496252882.76104997.9600
SonyaAndersonStatewide Office152.84157.84157.845500
PaulWielandStatewide Office6232717675.2185961.829328.3571189.1600
SusanMonteeStatewide Office2044.870.2611.8918253.50500000
MariaChappelle-NadalStatewide Office8460.301853.29586.5521426.1200
DeanDohrmanStatewide Office669.55411.24511.2684.947428.4600
JayHoughtonStatewide Office003934004995200
JeanieRiddleStatewide Office83384.63285015289.581000.3423033.1600
