Op-Ed: A Session Focused on Service, Security, and the Work Ahead

As members of the Missouri General Assembly return to Jefferson City for the 2026 legislative session, I want to welcome them back and thank them for their willingness to serve. The work of governing is demanding, and Missourians expect their elected officials to approach this session with focus, seriousness, and respect for the institutions that sustain our state.

At moments, politics can create noise that distracts from that mission – such as filing frivolous articles of impeachment for media attention. Missourians are less interested in political gestures than they are in outcomes—safe communities, a strong economy, and a government that functions as intended. This session is an opportunity to keep our attention where it belongs: on the people we serve and the work they sent us here to do.

As secretary of state, my responsibility is straightforward: to carry out the duties of my office according to the Missouri Constitution and the laws enacted by this General Assembly. That means preserving public records, maintaining accurate voter rolls, supporting local election authorities, and administering elections in a manner that is lawful, transparent, and fair. Our office does not make policy by preference; we follow the law and comply with court orders when they are issued. That consistency is essential to public trust.

Looking ahead, the 2026 election cycle will require preparation, partnership, and legislative support. Local election authorities across Missouri are already planning for increased turnout, expanded voter engagement, and heightened public scrutiny. They are neighbors and public servants who take their responsibilities seriously, and they deserve steady leadership and clear statutory guidance.

Strong elections do not happen by accident. They are the result of careful planning, clear rules, secure systems, and bipartisan commitment to the integrity of the process. When leaders remain focused on those fundamentals, confidence follows.

This session presents a chance to strengthen election administration, reinforce transparency, and ensure Missouri continues to set a high standard for how elections are conducted. It also presents a chance to model the kind of leadership Missourians expect—measured, responsible, and focused on results rather than rhetoric.

I look forward to working with the General Assembly throughout the 2026 session. Together, we can ensure Missouri’s elections are secure and trusted, our institutions remain strong, and the work of government stays centered on service.

That is how we honor our Constitution.

That is how we respect the voters.

And that is how we prepare Missouri for a successful 2026.