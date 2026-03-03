Opinion: Missouri Must Restore Funding to Protect Crime Victims

When Rep. Cecelia Williams spoke on the Missouri House floor about the importance of protecting women and children from violence, her words reflected a truth we see every day: victims of domestic violence need immediate access to safety, support, and protection. Missouri has long recognized this responsibility. But today, proposed cuts to the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and Missouri’s Domestic Violence Shelter Services (DVSS) program threaten to weaken the very system designed to protect those most at risk.

As Chief Executive Officer of Hope House, a domestic violence agency in eastern Jackson County, I write on behalf of survivors—many of whom cannot safely speak for themselves—to urge Missouri lawmakers to restore funding to these critical programs as they finalize the Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

Since its passage in 1984, VOCA has helped ensure that victims of violent crime can access emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and other essential services. These programs provide immediate safety and long-term stability for survivors and their children during times of profound crisis.

At Hope House, we see the impact of this support every day. In 2025 alone, we served more than 3,000 adults and 450 children. Survivors come to us after experiencing violence, threats, and instability, often with nowhere else to turn. One survivor shared simply, “Saved my life truly, first people to ever believe me and truly help me stay safe.” Another told us, “Hope House helped me find a safe place for me and my kids, helped with life goals and problem solving, and helped me get through the family court system.”

These services are not optional—they are lifesaving.

The proposed elimination of $25 million in Missouri revenue supporting VOCA services would leave an estimated 140,000 crime victims across the state without access to critical support. More than 13,000 victims would lose access to emergency housing alone. At the same time, proposed reductions to Missouri’s DVSS program would further strain shelters already operating at capacity.

The need for these services continues to grow. Hope House partners closely with local law enforcement to conduct lethality assessments, which identify victims at highest risk of being killed by their abuser. In 2025, we completed more than 1,900 lethality assessments. Alarmingly, 76 percent of those victims were classified as at high risk of being killed by their abuser.

This risk is reflected in our community. Eastern Jackson County experienced six domestic violence homicides in 2025—nearly one-quarter of all such homicides in Jackson County.

In addition to providing shelter and crisis services, Hope House works to help survivors achieve long-term safety and independence. Our attorneys opened 372 civil legal cases, helping victims obtain protection orders, secure custody of their children, and navigate complex legal systems. Yet even with these efforts, 127 survivors currently remain on our waitlist for civil legal services.

Survivors consistently tell us that access to these services changes the trajectory of their lives. One client shared, “My boys and I were able to not only move into a safe home; my income and mental health has grown. I am forever grateful.” Another said, “Hope House helped me get back on my feet on my own in a safe place for me and my children.”

These outcomes are possible because Missouri has invested in a system that supports victims when they need it most.

Cuts to VOCA and DVSS funding will force agencies to reduce services, limit capacity, and turn away victims who have nowhere else to go. The consequences will be felt not only by survivors, but by families, communities, law enforcement agencies and the courts all who are working to prevent further violence.

Missouri lawmakers have consistently demonstrated bipartisan support for protecting victims of domestic violence. Restoring this funding will ensure that agencies like Hope House can continue to provide safety, stability, and hope to those facing danger. It is difficult for many survivors to speak out publicly in the legislative process for safety reasons. However, their absence from the public debate doesn’t mean their needs are not real and are not important. Which is why it is critical that we speak up for them, so their needs are heard.

When survivors take the courageous step of reaching out for help, Missouri must be ready to answer.