Opinion: School choice is key to success for Missouri students

Full-time online learning has been a godsend to my family, but it wasn’t smooth sailing getting in. Our school district placed as many hurdles as possible in front of us before we were able to make the move that turned my daughter’s life around. One of the scariest things is: I know our story isn’t unique. I know there have to be hundreds of families in Missouri dealing with the same issues and many more not aware that there’s a better alternative out there for them.

Before enrolling in the Missouri Virtual Academy, my daughter struggled for two years with bullying thanks to her peers and teachers at her previous brick and mortar public school.

When we made the decision to enroll her in a full-time online public school, we encountered even more bullying; this time at the hands of our local school district officials. Multiple meetings occurred with the superintendent, school officials, and others in attempts to keep us from accessing a right granted to us by Missouri law.

Only when threatened with legal intervention did these school board officials acquiesce. I finally was able to move my daughter out of the brick and mortar school where she’d faced so much pain and mental anguish.

Since beginning her online schooling experience, she has more than made up for the hindrances and roadblocks put in her way. She graduated from high school early and is preparing to take online college courses and pursue a degree in psychology.

I have since enrolled my son in MOVA and have been encouraging other friends and families to enroll their children as well — many of whom weren’t previously aware this was even an option for their children.

Schools cannot and should not be bullying students and their parents for wanting an education that works for their unique needs. Success should be accessed by everyone, not just those with a preferential zip code or the money for a high-end private school.

Be your child’s best advocate, demand access to the best school options possible, and demand Missouri public schools follow the letter of the law.