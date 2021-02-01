Charlie Dalton selected new Missouri GOP executive director

Charlie Dalton, the former political director of the Missouri Republican Party, was selected over the weekend to lead the GOP as its executive director.

The party also selected Nick Myers as its chair, Leann Green as vice chair, Derrick Goode as secretary, and Pat Thomas as treasurer at its State Committee meeting in Columbia over the weekend.

“I’m excited and thankful for the confidence of the new chair, Nick Myers, as well as the State Committee to start as the new executive director for the Missouri GOP,” Dalton said in a statement to The Missouri Times. “We are looking forward to building off the successes from 2020 by taking back the state auditor seat, re-electing Senator Roy Blunt, and redistricting Missouri.”

Dalton, 27, previously served as the political director of the Missouri GOP. He was named to The Missouri Times 2020 30 Under 30 List.

Dalton got involved in politics at a young age, first with volunteer work on state Senate and House races. He really got his foot in the door with Catherine Hanaway’s gubernatorial campaign, rising from a field representative to deputy political director.

From there, Dalton did campaign work for both U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley before joining U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s 2018 re-election campaign. With his work noticed by the Texas senator, Dalton moved to Washington, D.C., to join the office there.

But Missouri is Dalton’s home, and it wasn’t long before he came back to the Show-Me State to join the Missouri Republican Party.

“Something I get all the time is people telling me how great it is to see a young person so heavily involved which is uplifting to me because when I first got started in politics, I was worried age would be a limiting factor,” Dalton previously told The Missouri Times. “There’s a stigma that you have to be older to be involved in politics. Just like anything, you have to work your way up, and I paid my dues knocking on doors. It allows me to show younger people there’s a way into politics, and you can do it in your own way and on your own timeline.”

Jean Evans stepped down from the executive director position in December, citing the political climate following the 2020 elections.

“Charlie has the experience, work ethic, and temperament to be a great leader for the [Missouri Republican Party],” Evans said.