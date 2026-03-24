Opinion: Unlocking Opportunity: Why Missouri is Leading the Way on Nonpartisan Licensing Reform

While national headlines often focus on what divides us, Missouri’s leaders are finding common ground on a critical economic issue: occupational licensing reform. At United WE, our mission is to advance women’s economic development through research and policy solutions. We know that when women have the opportunity to participate fully in the workforce, families thrive and our entire economy grows stronger.

Today, occupational licensing is one of the most significant, yet often understated, barriers to workforce participation. Nearly one in five Missouri workers requires government approval to do their job. While these regulations are intended to protect public health and safety, over time, many have evolved into a blockade of red tape that stifles entrepreneurship, accessibility, and keeps qualified workers on the sidelines.

Barriers to occupational licensing slow workforce growth and limit economic opportunity across Missouri. When licenses don’t transfer across state lines or require redundant, costly education, it reduces career mobility, slows the return of skilled professionals to the workforce, and lowers household income. These challenges are especially significant for women, who are more likely to work in licensed professions—from healthcare and education to accounting and interior design—and often serve as primary caregivers re-entering the workforce after a gap. The result is not just a personal setback, but an economic loss for Missouri families and communities.

The good news is that licensing reform is a bipartisan “win-win”. Licensing reform advances individual liberty, reins in government overreach, and most importantly, can help fill the workforce gaps hindering our state’s growth.

United WE has been proud to work alongside the Governor’s office and elected officials across the aisle to champion evidence-based reforms. This legislative session, we have seen incredible momentum behind a suite of bills focused on practical solutions and streamlining processes, including:

These efforts collectively strengthen Missouri’s economy by making it easier for skilled professionals to live, work, and contribute without unnecessary barriers. By streamlining licensing and recognizing credentials across state lines, Missouri becomes more competitive in attracting and retaining talent—especially in high-demand fields like education, healthcare, and finance.

They also support a more modern, flexible workforce by reducing red tape, improving mobility for workers (including military families), and ensuring that qualified individuals can quickly enter the labor market. At the same time, clarifying professional pathways and regulations helps small businesses—particularly women-owned enterprises—grow with greater confidence and stability.

Together, these changes help build a stronger talent pipeline, support workforce participation, and position Missouri as a place where professionals and businesses can thrive.

At United WE, we believe that the best policy starts with the best data. To move the needle further, we have kicked off a multi-year research project in partnership with the University of Missouri, examining barriers and opportunities associated with occupational licensing and its impact on the overall economy.

This study will look closely at the landscape in Missouri, utilizing sophisticated quantitative gathering to identify exactly how licensing burdens impact different demographic groups and industries. By moving beyond anecdotes and into hard data, we are providing Missouri’s policymakers with a roadmap to a strong workforce and economy.

The progress we are making this session, bolstered by the support of a broad coalition of legislators, shows that Missouri is ready to lead. We are moving toward a future where a person’s professional success is determined by their talent and hard work.

We invite all Missourians to join us in this effort. When we unlock the potential of our workforce by removing outdated barriers, we don’t just help individuals; we build a more resilient and prosperous economy for everyone.