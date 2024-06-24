Opinion: We Must Stand with Israel; It’s Our Fight Too

Israel is an amazing place sharing the United States’ commitment to freedom and liberty. This shining beacon of democracy in the Middle East has overcome incredible odds the past 76 years.

For 76 years, Israel has not only stood as a testament to the unwavering spirit of its people but has forged an unbreakable bond with the United States, rooted in shared values and commitments to freedom. We must work to preserve this unbreakable bond and not allow Iranian-backed terrorists to shatter this mutually beneficial relationship.

Israel has consistently defied the odds, emerging as a thriving democracy and a hub of innovation and progress in a region not known for championing freedom for its people and innovation. From biblical times to today, Israel has navigated through wars, conflicts, and existential threats, yet it has never wavered in its dedication to upholding democratic principles and securing its citizens’ rights and freedoms.

The parallels between the United States and Israel run deep, extending beyond mere political alliances to our shared commitment to liberty and democracy. It’s troubling that President Biden and a growing number of Democrats as well as a handful of Republicans in Congress refuse to stand with our trusted ally as it fights to eradicate Hamas. We need our leaders to support Israel with words and actions. President Biden and members of Congress like Cori Bush are wrong to push for conditions when it comes to support for our ally. We should not condition U.S. support. Israel should not be forced to make a deal with radical terrorists whose ultimate goal is the destruction of the Jewish State.

Whether we like it or not, Americans are being targeted by the same evil forces attacking Israel. This is America’s fight too. Since Hamas’ brutal attack on October 7, 2023, 36 Americans have been killed by terrorists. The Houthis attacked American warships and American shipping interests in the Red Sea. This is not a war the United States is starting. It’s a fight forced on us because of the shared values we have with Israel.

It is imperative for the United States to reaffirm our unwavering support for Israel. As allies bound by common values and shared interests, the United States and Israel must stand together in the face of Iranian-funded terrorists’ organizations and work together to marshal the freedom loving world to stand up to a new Axis of Evil featuring Iran, China, Russia and North Korea.

Israel continues to overcome the forces of tyranny and extremism in the Middle East to emerge as a voice and home for democracy and progress in a region lacking democratic ideals and institutions. The bond between the United States and Israel is a unique partnership founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and freedom in the region and beyond. But peace and stability are not possible as long as Iran and its terrorist proxies work to eradicate Israel and its people.

As we reflect on Israel’s remarkable journey over the past 76 years, let us reaffirm our solidarity with this extraordinary nation and rededicate ourselves to preserving the values that unite us. Now is the time for the United States to stand firmly by Israel’s side, bolstering our alliance and reasserting our shared commitment to freedom, democracy, and the pursuit of a brighter future for all.