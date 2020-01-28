Parson appoints Jacob R. Skouby Jr. as associate circuit judge for 40th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Jacob R. Skouby, Jr., as Associate Circuit Judge for the 40th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Kevin Selby to Circuit Judge.

Mr. Skouby, of Joplin, currently serves as the Prosecuting Attorney for Newton County. He holds a holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.