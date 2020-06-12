 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Parson appoints Joshua C. Devine as Circuit Judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit

By Press Release on June 12, 2020
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Joshua C. Devine as Circuit Judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Jodie Capshaw-Asel.

Mr. Devine, of Columbia, is currently an attorney with Rogers, Ehrhardt, Weber & Howard. He also previously served as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit. Mr. Devine holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Truman State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

